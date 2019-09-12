WABASH — Snider High School pulled off a sweep in its category Saturday at the On the Banks of the Wabash Marching Band Festival at Bluffton High School.
The Mighty Panther Marching Band competed among four bands in Scholastic A. Judges awarded Snider top place for all three “captions” — effect, music and visual. Snider placed first in the category, followed by New Haven, with Wayne and South Side tying for third.
Helen Smekens and Kevin Klee direct the 109-member band. The show is entitled “For the Beauty of the Earth.”
Concordia Lutheran High School took first in Open Class C, with Angola and Norwell placing second and third. Concordia won the music caption. Angola took the effect caption. Norwell was first in visual.
The Marching Cadets presented “How Great Thou Art.”
Jennifer Porath and Todd Phillips direct the 70-member band.
Bishop Dwenger High School’s Marching Saints presented “Citizens of Two Worlds.” DeKalb, Leo and Huntington North took the top three spots in Open Class B, with Bishop Dwenger, Columbia City and East Noble taking home participation awards.
Don Cochran directs the 50-member Marching Saints.
Northrop High School’s 110-member Big Orange Pride finished second in Open Class A, for the largest schools. Rob Wilson directs the Northrop band, assisted by Rachel Thorson.
Homestead Spartan Alliance took honors for effect, music and visual and took first place in the division. Homestead’s 244-member band also won the grand champion trophy.
In all, 24 schools performed for a crowd that filled and overflowed the bleachers periodically as the competition intensified over more than seven hours.
It marked the first festival of the marching band season. Optional invitationals continue Saturdays into October, with Scholastic Class bands beginning Indiana State School Music Association competition Oct. 12 and Open Class bands entering ISSMA judging on Oct. 12.
Homestead’s show entitled “The Reclamation Project” illustrated the music of “A Brussels Requiem,” by Bert Appermont, reflecting on terror attacks on the Belgian capital in 2016. Homestead fielded by far the largest band in the competition, at 244 musicians and guard.
Brad Wadkins directs the Homestead Spartan Alliance. “The Bluffton contest is always a great way to start the season. For all of the bands, it is the first contest of the year,” Wadkins said in an email. “All of the new shows are rolled out and it is exciting to see what everyone is doing. There are a lot of great things happening in music education in the Northeast corner of Indiana. Band directors, staffs, parents and students are all collaborating and producing excellent marching band shows and teaching students amazing life lessons.”
The awards list by category:
Scholastic B — Heritage 1st; Manchester 2nd.
Scholastic A — Snider 1st; New Haven 2nd; Wayne and South Side, tied for 3rd.
Open Class D — Woodlan 1st; Adams Central 2nd; Triton 3rd; participation awards to Eastside, Bremen and Whitko.
Open Class C — Concordia 1st; Angola 2nd; Norwell 3rd
Open Class B — DeKalb 1st; Leo 2nd; Huntington North 3rd; participation awards to Bishop Dwenger, Columbia City and East Noble.
Open Class A — Homestead 1st; Northrop 2nd.
The host Bengal Brigade marched but did not compete for trophies.
