The Greater Good of Fort Wayne has teamed up with Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House and Lutheran Children’s Hospital to try something special for hospitalized patients around the Christmas season.
While some may become overwhelmed by everything that comes with the holiday season, what can easily be overlooked is how isolated a child may feel stuck inside a hospital room during this time. That is why Love Light Shine Bright was introduced.
Now in its second year, the need for the community to come out and support these pediatric patients is greater than ever. All you need is a flashlight.
“This event is an opportunity to share a special moment with family in a way that you might not be able to otherwise,” said Jennifer Hale, founder of The Greater Good. “So often our holiday giving has an anonymity to it, where with Love Light Shine Bright you really see the impact in the crowd and the excited lights shining between the community and families in the hospital.”
On Thursday, Dec. 19, the community is invited to gather at 6:30 p.m at Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House, 7922 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, on the campus of Lutheran Hospital for hot beverages before the progressive walk outside Lutheran Children’s Hospital begins at 7 p.m. It will be during this time that the community will begin to exchange flashlight beams with patients and families inside to help brighten spirits.
Local a cappella group Smooth Edge 2 will lead the group in various Christmas carols along the path. Free parking is available in the north parking garage, just across from MACHH.
A special visitor will also be on hand for participants to visit with after caroling.
A simple gesture, taking just a moment of time, means a great deal to these young patients and their families this holiday season, the Lutheran Health Network said in a statement.
“Participants will be covered in the holiday sounds from start to finish,” Hale said. “This event is a lot more of an emotional experience than people go in thinking it will be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.