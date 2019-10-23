Greater Fort Wayne logo
Greater Fort Wayne Inc. has named 47 individuals to be part of the Leadership Fort Wayne (LFW) Class of 2020. LFW is a nine-month program that provides an in-depth view of the many facets of the community while developing each participant’s leadership skills. By developing these skills, participants are better prepared to positively impact the community and their workplaces, according to a statement from Greater Fort Wayne.

Since 1983, Leadership Fort Wayne has graduated more than 1,300 individuals, many of whom now serve on or lead nonprofit boards, hold elected office or own their own businesses.

This year’s class, the 38th in LFW history, met this month for a welcome dinner at the Club Room at the Clyde. Their first program day, which covers community history, is set for Nov. 7.

“I am so excited to be working with this extremely talented group of leaders,” said Barry Schrock, GFW Inc.’s director of leadership programs, in the announcement. “Developing the next group of community leaders is very important to us — and to our community — and we could not be more thrilled to get started.”Members of the Leadership Fort Wayne Class of 2020 are:

Dan Beechy, Centier Bank

Joe Behling, Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority

Rebecca Bishop, Ivy Tech Community College

Frances Brooks, Parkview Foundation

Jerry Brown Jr., NIPSCO

Emily Carroll, RAISE Consulting

Douglas Clark, Ambassador Enterprises

Natasha Clark, Michelin North America

Amanda Drakeford, SCAN, Inc.

Tim Durnell, First Federal Bank of the Midwest

David Dyer, Tonn and Blank Construction

Chad Eckland, C.H. Robinson

Jean Fahy, Do it Best Corp.

Richard Gnau, JPMorgan Chase

Sarah Gordon, Manchester University

Rowan Greene, Heartland Communities

Melissa Gruys, Purdue University Fort Wayne

David Hoffman, Do it Best Corp.

Patrick Kelly, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne

Susan Koontz, Lincoln Financial Group

Melissa Kurten, Purdue University Fort Wayne

Mindy Kurtz, Parkview Health

Jamee Lock, Isaac Knapp District Dental Society

Crissy Moloney, Downtown Improvement District

Jessica Morales, Canterbury School

Tim Moriarty, Old National Bank

Chris Mulkey, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union

Brenda Niccum, The League

Abigail Noble, City Utilities

Emily Oberlin, Fort Wayne Community Schools

Maurice Pearl, Citilink

Nikki Quintana, Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission

Chuck Reddinger, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department

Heather Riggle, Indiana Michigan Power

Gennifer Robbins, Parkview Health

Aaron Robles, Founders Spark

John Saboski, Micropulse, Inc.

Marissa Sauer, Crossroad Child & Family Services

Jessica Shaw, University of Saint Francis

Chad Shirar, Parkview Health

Zack Spieth, Indiana Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Wing

Lexi Strabala, Fort Wayne TinCaps

Jermaine Thomas, Fort Wayne Fire Department

Jennifer Tinker, Lincoln Financial Group

Jonathan Ward, Lutheran Health Network

Jared Widenhoefer, Mosaic Building Solutions

Jennifer Wiggins, Aegis Malpractice Solutions

Individuals interested in participating in next year’s class can send email to leadership@gfwinc.com for more information and to be placed on the waiting list.

