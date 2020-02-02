NEW HAVEN — Homestead’s wrestling squad finished third, losing by only one-half of a point to the hosts at the New Haven sectional on Saturday.
Snider won the match with 226 points. New Haven had 201.5 points and Homestead finished with 201 points. Leo placed fourth with 180.5. Other teams that participated included Woodlan, Wayne, South Side, Bishop Luers, Heritage and North Side.
Individuals placing fourth or higher will advance to this Saturday’s regional at 9 a.m. at Carroll High School.
Thomas Herman was sectional champion at 113 pounds, defeating Snider’s Emmanuel Ellis by pinfall at 1:48. Herman topped Heritage’s Carson Rothgeb by pin in the semi-final
Joe Parrish won the 170-pound title, pinning Snider’s Tavian Rucklos in the championship match. He pinned Woodlan’s Logan Deitel in the semi-final.
Matt Mills was champion at 195 pounds, topping New Haven’s Sidney Bassett by 8-2 decision. He topped Hunter Prahl, of Leo, in the semi-final, 3-1.
Austin Crowder was sectional runner-up at 106 pounds, falling to Leo’s Sam Ford by an 8-5 decision. Crowder defeated North Side’s Byron Olivia by pin at 3:49.
Nathan Houser was sectional runner-up at 126 pounds, falling to Snider by pin in the championship round.
Tyler Burris was also runner-up in the 160-pound weight class, losing to Snider’s Jacob Kreager by 11-9 decision. He topped Woodlan’s Jake Roemer in the semi-final, 3-2.
Carter Hull was third at 220 pounds after pinning Snider’s Kenneth Ware.
Jacob Miller took fourth in the 132-pound class, falling to Heritage’s Austin Hoy in the third-place bout.
Luke Royer took fifth in the 182-pound weight class, pinning Woodlan’s Andrew Miller.
Levi Weber came in fifth after defeating Heritage’s Chris Heinzelma at 138 pounds, and Griffin Porter took fifth at 145 pounds, defeating Wayne’s Antwon Andrews.
Giovanni Arsini finished in fifth after his South Side opponent was injured in their bout at 120 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.