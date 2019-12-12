The Southwest Allen County Schools board has chosen Performance Services Inc. to design the mechanical, electrical and plumbing portions for additions and renovation to Homestead High School.
District representative Jim Coplen said any construction is still months away.
The board voted 5-0 to accept a technical review committee’s report in which Performance Services was rated highest of three firms applying to design the MEP project. That review examined applicants’ team qualifications, past performance and ability to perform the design, and managerial resources and management plan. Performances Services, with multiple locations, scored 122.40. Fort Wayne-based Shambaugh & Son L.P. scored 120.20, and Dilling Group Inc. of Fort Wayne scored 107.40.
In sealed documents opened during the Dec. 3 meeting, each applicant pledged to complete Phase 1 for less than the budgeted $42 million.
Coplen serves as owner’s representative for the design-build project.
He said the chosen firm will work with the Hagerman Construction and the district architects to design the mechanical portion of the building. “Hagerman is our construction manager so they’re going to be running the brick and mortar side of the building, the concrete, the bricks,” Coplen said.
“We anticipate seeing some work start next summer once the schol year is out, maybe parking lots and so forth,” Coplen said. Professionals must complete building specifications and receive board approval before construction begins.
The Homestead project will enlarge and upgrade the 50-year school at a project cost of $169 million.
In other business:
The board authorized teacher/sponsor Nancy Bogdonanwicz to take 12 Homestead High School students to Italy in July 2021. Lisa Ricker will support Bogdonanwicz on the 10-day trip. In recommending board approval, Principal Park Ginder noted that students will not miss any school. The group will experience the art and science of Italy during visits to Milan, Venice, Florence and other cities.
The board approved a 3.5% pay increase for classified staff, which includes dozens of positions and five pay levels. The action does not cover transportation department wages, because the pay formula for bus drivers is being revisited. Director of Human Resources LuAnn Erickson and Business Manager Mark Snyder submitted the recommendation.
Under personnel items, the board adjusted pay within the high school band department.
Bryen Warfield is promoted to associate band director. Richard Karkosky takes on Warfield’s former post as assistant band director. Band director Brad Wadkins continues in that role but will receive an additional stipend as jazz band director. Principal Park Ginder recommended the changes.
The board’s final meeting of the 2019 will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the administration office, just south of Homestead High School.
The Jan. 7 meeting will be at the High School Community Room.
Visit sacs.k12.in.us for further details of board business.
