Parents, grandparents, siblings and classmates of the more than 100 New Haven High School Choral Department crowded the school’s auditorium Wednesday evening for A Winter Concert.
Two middle school choirs and three high school ensembles performed a variety of holiday music ranging from traditional carols and old standards to upbeat versions of classic Christmas songs and jazz renditions.
The program opened with four songs each from the seventh- and eighth-grade choirs under the direction of Mark Best. He’s a New Haven native and New Haven High School graduate who has been teaching music for the past 38 years, 34 of which have been with East Allen County Schools.
New Haven High School’s beginning chorus opened the second half of the concert, followed by the combined advanced and intermediate choruses. The vocal jazz ensemble closed the program.
Adam Moyer, also a New Haven native and NHHS graduate, is director of the high school choruses. He’s been on the Choral Department staff for the past six years.
