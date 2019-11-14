New Haven United Methodist Church invites the public to vote for the best recipe at a chili cook-off from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday.
New Haven United Methodist Church is at 630 Lincoln Highway E.
The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more.
The evening is a fundraiser for the church’s youth ministries program. As of Monday, about 10 cooks had signed up to deliver their chili for sampling and voting.
Nick Sprunger is director of student ministries at New Haven UMC.
“Our youth program has a lot gong on,” he said. “We meet three times a week, Sunday morning, Sunday evening and Wednesday evening. Each meeting is a little bit different.”
He said Sunday morning is for Sunday school. He described the Sunday evening gathering as “a time for fellowship, hanging out, building relationships.” Wednesday evening features a lesson and a group game.
Annual activities might include a trip to Cedar Point amusement park, taking in the Winter Jam concert at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, or a visit to Sky Zone to jump on trampolines. “We have a lock-in here. They come at 6 p.m. and stay until 8 a.m.,” he said.
He said the fundraiser capped the cost at $20 for any family to ensure that everyone can participate.
Diners will receive tickets that they can use to vote for their favorite chili. Winners receive whimsical trophies.
