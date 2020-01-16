Indiana Tech will offer a community breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, to celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The free breakfast will be served in the Multi-Flex Theater in the Snyder Academic Center. Indiana Tech is at 1600 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne.
Guests will need to present a ticket, which can be obtained at eventbrite.com.
Maurice A. Stinnett, vice president of diversity and inclusion for the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, will present his keynote address, “Sustaining a Spirit of Hope.” Stinnett is a recognized leader in the areas of diversity, inclusion and equity across nonprofit, education and corporate sectors.
During the breakfast, Indiana Tech’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will present its first two Diversity Vanguard Awards to Susan McGrade, Indiana Tech professor of English, and Donnevin Wolfe of Big Brothers, Big Sisters. This award was created in 2019 to celebrate those within the university and within the region who advance initiatives that support diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion.
As part of the university’s Tech Talks series, keynote speaker Stinnett will speak again at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Schaefer Center on the topic “Who Are You After the Final Buzzer?” Everyone is welcome to this free presentation.
In another civil rights related discussion, students, faculty and staff will discuss the book “The Hate U Give,” from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Seitz Conference Center (Room 205) in Andorfer Commons.
The exhibit “I Am a Man: Photographs by Ernest C. Withers” continues through March 9 at D’Agostino Art Gallery on the lower level of the Snyder Academic Center. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and Sunday, 3-9 p.m.
“The photography of African-American photojournalist Ernest C. Withers (1922-2007) is historically significant, as he was one of few photographers to document — in candid account — events of the Civil Rights Movement,” Indiana Tech said in a news release.
Indiana Tech’s 2019-20 Tech Talks series explores identity with topics about race, first-generation status, gender, sexuality, athletics and more. During the year, the university is hosting free events that work to evoke dialogue about issues of identity. These events are open to students, faculty, staff and members of the community. Those interested in learning more can visit indianatech.edu/tech-talks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.