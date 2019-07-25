Zanesville has been celebrating milestones and moments for more than four decades, and the town’s most loyal volunteers aren’t going to let that tradition end in 2019. Even the parade is back this year.
Zanesville Lions Homespun Festival will fill the community that straddles the Allen-Wells County Line on Saturday, July 27. No longer just Homespun Day, the name reflects even broader participation by the organization that stepped up when the festival lost key volunteers just a couple years ago.
Longtime festival coordinator coordinator Melba Edwards was very worried at that time. She’s less worried now, but all the more convinced of the need to spread the responsibility and recruit new leaders.
Edwards said the volunteer drought is not unique to Zanesville. Other small towns have seen festivals downsized or just dropped. “No one can get volunteers, and it’s getting harder and harder,” she said. “I hope that they get some people who are ready to step up.”
Edwards has been working with the festival since it was born from the U.S. Bicentennial celebration in 1776. “I chaired that celebration and then the sesquicentennial of the town in 1998,” she said.
“It’s a whole different thing, because in ‘76 and ‘98 everybody in town took a job,” she said. “We never had any problems at all. But people have moved out and a few who did this stuff have died, so unless the young ones take over it doesn’t look good.”
Three years ago festival leaders warned that the tradition might end. Enough people stepped forward to save the festival, but not the parade.
This year, Edwards put out the call for volunteers again. Town Marshal Carl Collins stepped forward to co-chair the parade. So did Tara Bowersock, whose family had worked with the parade before.
They have recruited about 30 entries for the parade, which steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday. A route change is likely this year, but the parade should marshal at Stoneybrook Drive, head west down the county line, and work its way south to the United Methodist Church.
“I think people are excited that it’s coming back,” Bowersock said. “People want to see how it goes.”
Guests will find everything they’ve come to expect of Homespun Day, Edwards said. Her husband, Kenny, will assist their daughter, Robin Phillips, in lining up the car show at the United Methodist Church.
Expect garage sales, apple dumplings, root beer floats, those brats hot off the grill at the Church of God, free horse and wagon rides, Bill Holley’s free kiddie train, and business and charitable organization booths in the shelter of the church. There’s still time to sign up, Edwards said. “Bring you own table and $10 and just come to the car show and they’ll set you up at the church,” she said.
The theme of this year’s festival is “Travel the World!”
See the full schedule and ways to participate on Facebook at Zanesville Lion’s Club Summer Festival.
