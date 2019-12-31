The Canterbury School Fine Arts Department presented their Holiday Dance Program at Canterbury Middle School. Students of the Early Childhood and Lower School dance enrichment classes took to the stage much to the delight of almost 200 family members and friends in attendance.
At Canterbury, each student is introduced to dance. Tap is now a fifth-grade requirement, and the program is growing each year. Beginning with one class, the program has evolved to need three classes per day because of the demand.
“Here, they get to dance with their friends and classmates in a recreational setting,” dance teacher Tami Hollis added. “They really enjoy it.”
Hollis began the dance enrichment program 13 years ago after relocating back to Fort Wayne with her husband. After she started the program her own mother asked if she remembered that she too, had taught dance at Canterbury School when Tami herself was just a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.