Teaching about a wide range of natural resource topics from spring ephemerals to monarch butterflies has earned Fox Island County Park a state award.
Jody Heaston, Indiana Master Naturalist state coordinator at Ouabache State Park in Bluffton, and Chuck Harvuot of the IMN advisory council presented the 2018 Indiana Master Naturalist Host of the Year awards Sept. 24 at Fox Island, 7324 Yohne Road.
Allen County IMN program coordinators Jeff Ormiston and Pam George each received an award, and Jeff Baxter, superintendent of Allen County Parks and Recreation, accepted on behalf of Fox Island. Members of the Fox Island Alliance, the board that oversees the park, accepted that group’s award.
“One of the main reasons we have such a good program is because we have such good support,” Ormiston told the Indiana Master Naturalists gathered for a cookout celebration of the awards, “from the (Fox Island) Alliance, Allen County parks, from the local community where we get our instructors. ... without any of that, our program couldn’t be what it is.”
Almost all the members of the Fox Island Alliance are IMNs, George pointed out.
Since the state’s program started in 2002, about 5,000 people have taken the course, Heaston said. About half of those graduates have completed hours — 24 as a volunteer at the county parks or other approved natural resource sites performing activities such as removing invasive plants and helping with public events and eight in educational events — to become a certified Indiana Master Naturalist for the year. IMNs must renew their certification yearly.
Since 2005, Allen County’s program has had 400 participants, she said.
The local program provides an introduction to the region’s natural resources that includes how the glaciers left behind the sand dunes at Fox Island, identifying the native spring flowers that pop up at Metea County Park at 8401 Union Chapel Road near Leo-Cedarville, and topics that include wetlands, mammals, birds, bats and monarch butterflies. Some of the teaching comes from instructors from the community, including Purdue University Fort Wayne biology professor, associate dean of Arts and Sciences and director of the Environmental Resources Center Bruce Kingsbury and Heaston.
Allen County’s program, usually holding sessions once a week February-May, often has a waiting list. Already nine people have expressed interest, George said.
“Of all the state programs, you guys offer the most,” Heaston said.
“But we can’t think of anything we want to cut,” George said. “It’s your passion and your great interest, and then you continue to come back and you continue to help with Little River (Wetlands Project) and with Fox Island and with Metea and (all the others). All these organizations really benefit from all the work that you guys do.”
The county’s program originally was held at the Allen County Purdue Extension under Kate Ferguson. Special recognition was also given to her.
To learn more about the IMN program, go to in.gov/dnr/parklake.
