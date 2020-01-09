The Embassy Theatre will present the film “Selma” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m.
From January through August, the Embassy will present “a series of six films that inspire us and spark conversation,” the theater said in announcing the films.
All movies are free to the public. No tickets are required. Doors open an hour before the scheduled film. Attendees can enjoy the music of the Grande Page Pipe organ before the film screening. The Embassy is at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Fort Wayne.
“Selma” is a chronicle of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s campaign to secure equal voting rights through an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965.
The Embassy pointed out that the theater is just across Jefferson Boulevard from the Grand Wayne Center, where the MLK Club Inc. of Fort Wayne will be celebrating the 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. “We are hoping attendees will venture across the street or walkway to see the film,” the theater said.
Other films in the series are:
“Malcolm X,” Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m.
“9 to 5,” Sunday, March 22, 2 p.m.
“Mary Poppins,” Sunday, May 10, 2 p.m.
“Milk,” Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m.
“Suffragette,” Sunday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m.
“This series seeks to encourage civic involvement and get-out-the-vote efforts ...” the theater said in its announcement. Supporting the series are community partners Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter; the Allen County NAACP; and the Fort Wayne Chapter of the League of Women Voters. These organizations will have a presence in the lobby during the series to educate the community on the power of voting and to help attendees with resources to register to vote.
Embassy programming is made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.