What: Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival

When: Sept. 13-Oct. 27

Where: 6532 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne

More information: http://kuehnertdairy.com/

What: Donut and Pastry Fest

When: Sept. 14 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne

More information: Facebook.com/events/324035085156537/

What: Art this Way Art Crawl

When: Sept. 20 5-9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Fort Wayne

More information: artthiswayfw.com

What: Oktoberfest at Headwaters Park

When: Sept. 21 6 p.m.-midnight

Where: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne

More information: http://bit.ly/2lv9ec2

What: Johnny Appleseed Festival

When: Sept. 21-22

Where: Johnny Appleseed Park, 1500 N Harry Baals Drive, Fort Wayne

More information: www.johnnyappleseedfest.com

What: Fort4Fitness Fall Festival

When: Sept. 27-28

Where: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St., Fort Wayne

More information: fort4fitness.org/fall-festival

What: Sample New Haven

When: Sept. 28 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Along Broadway in downtown New Haven

More information: business.newhavenindiana.org

What: Art at the Riverside

When: Sept. 28

Where: Riverside Gardens, Schwartz and Grabill roads, Leo

More information: artattheriverside.com

What: 19th Annual Road Apple Cruise-In

When: Sept. 28 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Grabill

More information: https://grabill.net/event/road-apple-cruise-in-2019/

What: Muster in the East — M.i.t.E.

When: Oct. 4-6

Where: Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave., Fort Wayne

More information: https://oldfortwayne.org/event/muster-in-the-east-m-i-t-e/

What: Hobnobben Film Festival

When: Oct. 11-13

Where: Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne

More info: hobnobben.org

What: Renaissance in Roanoke

When: Oct. 12 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Roanoke

More info: renaissanceinroanoke.org

What: Fright Night

When: Oct. 19 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown Fort Wayne

More info: downtownfortwayne.com/fright-night/

