What: Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival
When: Sept. 13-Oct. 27
Where: 6532 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne
More information: http://kuehnertdairy.com/
What: Donut and Pastry Fest
When: Sept. 14 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne
More information: Facebook.com/events/324035085156537/
What: Art this Way Art Crawl
When: Sept. 20 5-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Fort Wayne
More information: artthiswayfw.com
What: Oktoberfest at Headwaters Park
When: Sept. 21 6 p.m.-midnight
Where: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne
More information: http://bit.ly/2lv9ec2
What: Johnny Appleseed Festival
When: Sept. 21-22
Where: Johnny Appleseed Park, 1500 N Harry Baals Drive, Fort Wayne
More information: www.johnnyappleseedfest.com
What: Fort4Fitness Fall Festival
When: Sept. 27-28
Where: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St., Fort Wayne
More information: fort4fitness.org/fall-festival
What: Sample New Haven
When: Sept. 28 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Along Broadway in downtown New Haven
More information: business.newhavenindiana.org
What: Art at the Riverside
When: Sept. 28
Where: Riverside Gardens, Schwartz and Grabill roads, Leo
More information: artattheriverside.com
What: 19th Annual Road Apple Cruise-In
When: Sept. 28 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Grabill
More information: https://grabill.net/event/road-apple-cruise-in-2019/
What: Muster in the East — M.i.t.E.
When: Oct. 4-6
Where: Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave., Fort Wayne
More information: https://oldfortwayne.org/event/muster-in-the-east-m-i-t-e/
What: Hobnobben Film Festival
When: Oct. 11-13
Where: Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne
More info: hobnobben.org
What: Renaissance in Roanoke
When: Oct. 12 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Roanoke
More info: renaissanceinroanoke.org
What: Fright Night
When: Oct. 19 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
Where: Downtown Fort Wayne
More info: downtownfortwayne.com/fright-night/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.