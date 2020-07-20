Allen County's last two community festivals of 2020 have been canceled, joining a host of other local celebrations on the list of casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, only one major Fort Wayne festival held on to hope for a Headwaters Park appearance in 2020. The 23rd BBQ RibFest was scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2.
Organizer Mark Chappuis, in an email Sunday, said he planned to meet with the Allen County Department of Health on Monday to present the required safety plan. "As of right now we are hoping to have a great event and we are taking numerous steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," he said.
Watch for updates at infortwayne.com or get details at bbqribfest.com.
Harlan Days and Grabill Country Fair are the latest events to be canceled either by the governor's executive order or by organizers' own concern for the health of workers and visitors.
Harlan's community fundraiser had been scheduled for Aug. 6, 7 and 8. The decision to cancel was made July 15. Festival organizers had maintained since May that they wanted to put on the best festival possible within restrictions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. By mid-July, crowd restrictions remained in place statewide.
Joe Crozier, chairman, said the board of 14 volunteers made the decision reluctantly.
He cited the governor's restrictions on gatherings of more than 250 people and said the festival would have to write a plan to limit crowds, submit the plan to the Allen County Department of Health, and then enforce that plan.
"We could create a plan but being the only festival left we had no way to enforce that," he said.
The board organizing the Grabill Country Fair announced the decision to cancel on July 14. The celebration was to have been held Sept. 10-12.
The Fair Board said the decision was made after much discussion. "Social distancing would be next to impossible for a crowd our size, and the health and safety of our faithful friends and neighbors, who attend each year, are our utmost concerns," the board said in an update at grabillcountryfair.org. "We look forward to 2021 when we can celebrate our 48th year with you all!" That celebration is set for Sept. 9-11, 2021.
