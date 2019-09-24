Sept. 14

Leo-Cedarville

5 extra patrols

02:27 Suspicious vehicle, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street

04:40 Battery, just occurred, 14000 block of SR 1

05:11 Personal injury crash/hit skip, SR 1 at Hosler Road

09:51 911 hang up, 14800 block of SR 1

15:39 Pick up found items, 14700 block of Schwartz Road

17:40 Unwanted party, 10700 block of Walnut Street

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

07:22 Stolen vehicle, 22400 block of Westmont Place

07:54 Stolen recovered, 4400 block of Park Street

Sept. 15

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

02:29 Suspicious, Donald Avenue and Beulah Drive

12:21 Disturbance, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Road

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

Sept. 16

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

23:07 Personal injury crash, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

Sept. 17

Leo-Cedarville

5 extra patrols

14:12 Property damage crash, 10400 block of Hosler Road

16:55 Nuisance at Main and Wayne streets

17:43 Traffic stop, Wayne Street at Hosler Road

17:50 Threats, 10500 block of Main Street

21:01 Suspicious vehicle at Amstutz and Hosler roads

21:55 Meet, 12700 block of Ewing Street

Woodburn

No reports

Sept. 18

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

14:26 Traffic stop, Hosler Road at Wayne Street

18:37 Meet, Grabill and Schwartz roads

21:53 Child neglect, 14900 block of Leo Creek Boulevard

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

12:51 Follow up, 23000 block of Woodburn Road

Sept. 19

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

07:30 Traffic stop, 14300 block of SR 1

08:07 Property damage crash, 15200 block of Leo Creek Boulevard

08:17 Property damage crash, 14400 block of SR 1

12:20 Suspicious, 14800 block of SR 1

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

Sept. 20

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

09:31 Serving protective order, 10700 block of Walnut Street

21:51 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

No reports

