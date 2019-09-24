Sept. 14
Leo-Cedarville
5 extra patrols
02:27 Suspicious vehicle, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street
04:40 Battery, just occurred, 14000 block of SR 1
05:11 Personal injury crash/hit skip, SR 1 at Hosler Road
09:51 911 hang up, 14800 block of SR 1
15:39 Pick up found items, 14700 block of Schwartz Road
17:40 Unwanted party, 10700 block of Walnut Street
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
07:22 Stolen vehicle, 22400 block of Westmont Place
07:54 Stolen recovered, 4400 block of Park Street
Sept. 15
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
02:29 Suspicious, Donald Avenue and Beulah Drive
12:21 Disturbance, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Road
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
Sept. 16
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
23:07 Personal injury crash, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
Sept. 17
Leo-Cedarville
5 extra patrols
14:12 Property damage crash, 10400 block of Hosler Road
16:55 Nuisance at Main and Wayne streets
17:43 Traffic stop, Wayne Street at Hosler Road
17:50 Threats, 10500 block of Main Street
21:01 Suspicious vehicle at Amstutz and Hosler roads
21:55 Meet, 12700 block of Ewing Street
Woodburn
No reports
Sept. 18
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
14:26 Traffic stop, Hosler Road at Wayne Street
18:37 Meet, Grabill and Schwartz roads
21:53 Child neglect, 14900 block of Leo Creek Boulevard
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
12:51 Follow up, 23000 block of Woodburn Road
Sept. 19
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
07:30 Traffic stop, 14300 block of SR 1
08:07 Property damage crash, 15200 block of Leo Creek Boulevard
08:17 Property damage crash, 14400 block of SR 1
12:20 Suspicious, 14800 block of SR 1
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
Sept. 20
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
09:31 Serving protective order, 10700 block of Walnut Street
21:51 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
No reports
