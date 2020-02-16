FORT WAYNE — New Haven played host to semi-state wrestlers at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, with several from the area advancing to this weekend’s state finals.
The state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The top four place winners in each weight class will compete at state.
Bellmont’s Isaac Ruble won the 106-pound weight class. Garrett’s Hayden Brady was runner up. Western’s Anthony Martin and East Noble’s Keegan Malott are also advancing in the weight class. Churubusco’s Zander Hord lost his opener to DeKalb’s Mason Chase.
Peru’s Trey Sturgill was semi-state champion at 113 pounds, defeating East Noble’s Aidan Sprague in the title match. Also advancing are Garrett’s Colton Weimer and Jay County’s Ethan Reiley.
Churubusco’s Dominic Heath was semi-state champion at 120 pounds, defeating Angola’s Jett Boots in a close, 3-2 decision. Heath topped Delta’s John Robinson in the semi-final, Western’s Aidan Belt and Adams Central’s Logan Uhlman. Robinson and Wabash’s Ethan Higgins are also advancing.
At 126 pounds, Manchester’s Dylan Stroud led the way with a 3-0 win in the title match over Bluffton’s Landon Bertsch. Also advancing are Delta’s Payne Blackburn and Snider’s Beau Humphrey. Churubusco’s Korbyn Reister lost his opening match to Bellmont’s Dominic Litchfield.
Leo’s Ian Heath was semi-state champion at 132 pounds, beating Snider’s Reakus Shelton 8-1. Also advancing are Western’s Hunter Cottingham and Oak Hill’s Brody Arthur. Columbia City’s Jarrett Forrester won his opener 4-3 over Northridge’s Collin Rumbler, but lost to Cottingham in round two.
New Haven’s Elijah Chacon was semi-state champ at 138 pounds after winning a close match over Western’s Hayden Shepherd, 8-7. Bellmont’s Kyle Lawson won the third-place match over Eastside’s Lane Burns — both will advance to state.
At 145 pounds, Adams Central’s Alex Currie (1st), Carroll’s Evan Ulrick (2nd), Southern Wells’ William Fiechter (3rd) and Southern Wells’ A.J. Dull (4th) will advance. Columbia City’s Ryan Sheets won his first-round match over Northridge’s Brant Blasko, 7-1, but was pinned by Dull in the second match of the day.
Oak Hill’s Aidan Hardcastle was the champion at 152 pounds, beating Tri-Central’s Ethan Mason in the title match. Huntington North’s Cody McCune placed third and Bishop Dwenger’s Eli Hilger was fourth. Columbia City’s Carter Wireman was pinned in his opening match by Mason.
Columbia City’s Jackson Pettigrew was semi-state runner-up after falling to Prairie Height’s Isiah Levitz in the championship round. Also advancing are Southern Wells’ Jed Perry and Eastern’s Tytus Morrisett. Homestead’s Tyler Burris saw the end of his season after falling in his first-round match to Morrisett, 6-3.
Homestead’s Joe Parrish won his first-round bout over Bellmont’s Carter Seafaring, but lost to eventual semi-state runner-up Clayton Lundy of Elkhart Memorial in the 170-pound class. Garrett’s Clayton Fielden was the champion. Eastern’s Brodie Porter and Southern Wells’ Jacob Duncan will also advance.
New Haven’s Jacob Saylor lost his opening-round match to DeKalb’s Blake Rowe, 4-1, at 182 pounds. NorthWood’s Jake Lone won the title and Jay County’s Mason Winner was runner-up. Peru’s Zian Constable placed third and Norwell’s Sam Walker was fourth.
At 195 pounds, Mississinewa’s Kyler Funk won the title, followed by Bellmont’s Caden Friedt, Carroll’s Matt Lepper and Northridge’s Ibrahim Khaoucha in fourth.
New Haven’s Tristen Martz was semi-state runner-up at 220 pounds after falling to Norwell’s undefeated Cale Gray, 7-5, in the title match. Martz beat Oak Hill’s Fred Durben in the semi-final match, NorthWood’s Isaac Benjamin in the second round and Lewis Cass’ Lane Collins in the opener. Durben and Wabash’s Grant Warmuth will also advance. Churubusco’s Reese Wicker won his opener 5-2 over Northwestern’s Julion Creason, but fell to Gray in the second round.
Monroe Central’s Logan Swallow won the 285-pound title match by 6-2 decision over Carroll’s Reeve Muncie. Also advancing are Western’s Braydon Erb and Goshen’s Jose Rosales. Leo’s Tom Busch won his opener over Caston’s Sam Duvall but fell to Rosales in the second round. New Haven’s Jon Louden was pinned by Erb in his opening match.
