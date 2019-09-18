The University of Saint Francis will join the Snider High School Performing Arts Boosters to host the 3rd annual Parade of Champions marching band competition.
The competition starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at USF’s Bishop D’Arcy Stadium and will feature 12 bands competing for honors, along with exhibition performances by the USF Marching Pride and the Snider Mighty Panther Marching Band. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Tickets will be available at the gate.
High schools participating in the competition will be Bishop Dwenger, Bluffton, DeKalb, East Noble, Garrett, Heritage, Manchester, New Haven, North Side, Northrop, South Side, Wayne and Woodlan.
The high school bands are preparing for the Indiana State School of Music Association competitions later this season. Six professional adjudicators from the Midwest will evaluate the bands. Following the competition, directors and their staff will have an opportunity to discuss their performance with members in a critique session.
Parking for spectators will be available off Lindenwood Avenue, south of Spring Street. Overflow parking will be available in the North Campus parking lot, north of Spring Street. Handicapped parking will be available near the stadium.
