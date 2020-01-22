Each stage of nature is in itself a story. Capturing one scene of something ever-changing and ever-evolving is an exploration of not only the “It” captured, but as the Native Americans saw it, respecting the “thou.” Under the photograph of a raw, rugged, and solitary buffalo was placed a reminder that nature should be revered, “The Indians addressed all of life as a thou — and the trees, the stones everything.” The art experience of “From It To Thou” allows us to venture into the realm of viewing nature as thou. The photojournalism of Professor James Gabbard and the accompanying art of Pete Bella at the Allen County Public Library (Main Branch) aid one in a tranquil and moving journey through contemplating our relationship with nature.
The exhibition continues at the Allen County Public Library Main Branch through Jan. 26.
The photographs contain stunningly vivid colors and hues, sometimes absent to the naked eye. There are leaves and trees, rocks and cliffs, and sand amongst a cloud-ridden sky, and each piece maintains artistry about its elements. Next to the photographs hang Bella’s words such as “Sacred” and “Embrace,” “Memory” and “Stones.” The pairing of the photographs with the artful words gave a unique feel to the experience — a message to not ignore nature’s breadth and bounty a second more. One of the first descriptions, setting the tone of the experience, is “The Holy Land is everywhere.” It is a wondrous sentiment, opening the mind to accept the beauty in what nature has already provided for us and not to take that for granted.
There is a piece of a group of thin, white trees, perhaps birch, standing in low water. It could easily become interpreted as the essence of unity. From Chief Seattle, “The shining water that moves in the streams and rivers is not just water but the blood of our ancestors.” Realizing a new reverence for nature is a necessity when you consider the way the Native Americans knew only to become one with nature. The Native Americans knew how to understand life as a continuum, along with the lessons and gifts of nature. On this journey of opening one’s mind to nature’s wonder, the photograph of the cliff shows not just a cliff, but a brother or sister daring a man/woman to a challenge or to rise above a conflict.
An intricately composed spider web rests among tan branches in a forest. Joining the photograph is the word “Woven.” To some, an obvious way to describe the photograph, but to others, an introspection on how man’s spirit is woven with all of nature’s spirits. The descriptions of the pieces are often miniature stories to relay a lesson or shift the mind from thinking about the obvious to understanding one of nature’s stages. Bursting with brilliant yellows and blues, two facing macaws illustrate a story about “The Most Beautiful Song in the Forest.” The story tells of a young child who becomes distraught after not being able to hear the macaws’ song anymore. It was the most beautiful song in the forest to the child, and man’s eagerness to kill eliminated this song from the forest and the young child’s innocent heart.
Amidst magnificent scenes of nature, there is a slight delightful overwhelming of the soul. Nature was never meant to be an “It,” a buffalo slaughtered, a rock overturned in haste, or a spider’s carefully crafted web dashed with a stick. The experience of “From It To Thou” is that of a wanderlust excursion, however, to be taken seriously and guided by the voices of Native Americans of the past. One’s mind can be morphed and molded into obtaining a new respect for nature and all of its treasures. Professor James Gabbard and artist Pete Bella have succeeded at creating an enticing exploration of the self through each captured stage of nature. From Black Elk, “Peace will come to the hearts of men when they realize their oneness with the universe, it is everywhere.”
