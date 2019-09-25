FORT WAYNE — Southwest Allen County Schools parents, the board of school trustees needs the community’s help.
At the Sept. 3 meeting, Superintendent Philip Downs brought four potential 2021-2022 school year calendars for the board to look over. After Downs spoke with the parent club council, he brought six calendars to the Sept. 17 meeting.
But there is one calendar in particular that Downs seems to lean toward. “I met with the parent club council, and based on feedback from them, Option F showed up which is a two-day fall break with a shortened winter break,” Downs said.
Some of the options had the students coming back to school for one day after the Memorial Day break, but the board is trying to avoid that.
This is where the community comes in.
At this point of the year, the board generally advertises the calendars to get parents’ feedback so it can take it into consideration when making a choice. Three calendars will be posted to the schools website. Any feedback the board gets will be helpful. If enough responses do not come in, a poll will be added to the school website.
See the calendar options at sacs.k12.in.us.
It was announced Sept. 11 that Downs was named Indiana Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. At the closing of the Sept. 17 meeting, Board President Meagan Milne congratulated Downs.
“During the communication portion, there was one important announcement that our superintendent neglected to bring up,” Milne said. “Turns out he’s been named Superintendent of the Year which is a pretty amazing honor. We’re very fortunate to have you here, and obviously some others feel the same way, that you did a pretty good job. We wish you the best moving forward as you go to the next level.”
He will accept his award at the 2019 IAPSS Annual Conference on Dec. 5.
In other business, the board updated the community about the new high school being planned. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $169 million.
After tabling the decision to approve the construction manager as contractor contract and general conditions contract from Hagerman Construction at the previous School Board meeting, this time, the board approved the arrangement.
The contract underwent minor changes since the previous meeting, but nothing that would alter any plans or pricing dramatically.
“Thank you for letting us look at this a little bit longer,” Milne said.
With that, the board approved the contracts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.