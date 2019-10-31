Community Harvest Food Bank has reported the beginning results of its U Can Crush Hunger Food Drive campaign. Competition is heating up among Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Ivy Tech, Manchester University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, and University of Saint Francis. With the first weigh-in completed, preliminary standings are as follows:
• 1st place: Manchester University with 8,676 pounds
• 2nd place: University of Saint Francis with 3,411 pounds
• 3rd place: Huntington University with 2,400 pounds
• 4th place: Indiana Tech with 2,120 pounds
• 5th place: Purdue Fort Wayne with 1,975 pounds
• 6th place: Ivy Tech with 0 pounds
Community members, faculty, staff, and alumni are encouraged to support their school while alleviating hunger in our region. Visit www.CHFB.org for more information about how to participate in U Can Crush Hunger. The friendly competition runs through Nov. 5.
