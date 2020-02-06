Comedy duo Larry Bower and Scott Nedberg will present routines from Vaudeville’s “the Golden Age of Comedy” Friday, Feb. 7, at the Cottage Event Center in Roanoke. Also performing will be the nine-member musical ensemble Musicelectics, whose repertoire features a variety of styles including show tunes, oldies, country and gospel.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with Musiclectics taking the stage at 7:30. Food will be available for purchase, and a cash bar will also be available.
Tickets for the event are $12 each and may be purchased by phone at 260-483-3508, using PayPal on the venue’s website, cottageeventcenter.com, or at John’s Meat Market in Roanoke.
Bower & Nedberg will re-create the madcap Vaudeville era humor exemplified by the classic “Who’s On First?” routine made famous by Abbott & Costello.
Bower is co-founder of Bower North Productions and news director for WBCL-FM radio. He is active in area theatrical productions, and worked many years at WKJG-TV where his duties included numerous stints as the local emcee for the annual Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon.
Nedberg has performed in several of Bower North’s audience-participation mysteries as well as in other community theater. Nedberg is pastor of Warren United Church of Christ.
Musiclectics formed in 2015 with members hailing from Markle, Warren, Decatur, Craigville, Poneta and Bluffton. Their lineup includes Vickie Kibellus, Damon Smith, Otto Lowe, Kurt Alspaugh, Jan and Clay Smith, Tabitha Schwyn and Chelsea Smith. Carla Alspaugh accompanies the group on piano. Kibellus starred in numerous productions at Bearcreek Farms in Bryant, Indiana, and was featured with Bower and Nedberg in the Vaudeville show “It’s a Wonderful Laugh” at The Cottage Event Center in 2016.
The Cottage Event Center is at 9524 U.S. 24 N in Roanoke.
Next up, The Cottage Event Center will host a Friday, March 13, benefit for Northeast Indiana Honor Flight. “El’s Angels” featuring Kenny Taylor will perform. Tickets are $12.
