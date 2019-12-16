HUNTINGTON — New Haven’s girls basketball team lost a three-point game to Northeast 8 Conference foe Huntington North on Friday, 41-38.
The Bulldogs dug their way out of a 19-10 deficit after the first quarter and a 31-15 disadvantage at halftime.
New Haven outscored the Vikings 9-3 in the third quarter, narrowing the hosts’ lead to 34-24, then scored 14 points to Huntington’s seven in the fourth.
Kayla Williams led the team with 14 points and six rebounds. Shania Freeman had nine points and four assists, and Avarcia Nard added eight points and eight rebounds.
The loss came after a 53-41 victory over North Side on Dec. 10. New Haven led 10-8 after the first quarter and 21-16 at halftime.
North Side outscored the Bulldogs 10-8 in the third quarter, but New Haven maintained its lead by putting up an impressive 24 fourth-quarter points. Nard led the team with 21 points, 16 rebounds and five steals.
Ariel Edwards finished with 11 points and six rebounds, while Freeman scored six of her 10 points from behind the arc.
