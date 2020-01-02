Dec. 21
New Haven P.D.
14:46 Telephone threats, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road
21:56 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Minnich Road
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
09:42 Traffic stop, Wayne Street at Hosler Road
09:45 EMS, 13200 block of Lake View Drive
15:58 EMS, 12700 block of Clay Street
23:43 Rape, 13800 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
Dec. 22
New Haven P.D.
No reports
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
15:16 Disturbance, 15200 block of James Drive
Woodburn
No reports
Dec. 23
New Haven P.D.
11:49 Traffic stop, Adams Center Road at SR 930
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
00:54 Hit skip crash, 14900 block of SR 1
17:20 Shots fired, Hosler Road at Wayne Street
Woodburn
No reports
Dec. 24
New Haven P.D.
23:49 Traffic stop, 300 block of West Lincoln Highway
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
Dec. 25
New Haven P.D.
07:21 Disturbance/person with a weapon, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road
19:49 Traffic stop, Doyle Road at US 30
23:31 Traffic stop, Landin Road at Rose Avenue
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
Woodburn
No reports
Dec. 26
New Haven P.D.
01:16 Audible alarm, 800 block of East SR 930
16:14 Suicidal threats, 7000 block of East SR 930
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
21:36 Suicidal threats, 15200 block of James Drive
22:53 Traffic stop, Amstutz Road at SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
Dec. 27
New Haven P.D.
No reports
Leo-Cedarville
No reports
Woodburn
No reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.