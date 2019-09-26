The Northrop High School class of 1974 is getting ready to celebrate its 45th anniversary, but this one will be a little different than in the past. The “Reunion with a Cause” will be Oct. 4-5, and net proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.
Planners are inviting members of the school’s first five graduating classes, 1972-76, to attend.
Sponsorship inquiries or questions about the event can be emailed to NorthropBruins74@gmail.com. Net proceeds of the event go to the BGCFW. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite. Here’s a shortcut to order tickets online: https://tinyurl.com/yxvd7ykt.
It’s no coincidence the reunion will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs. Joe Jordan, the organization’s president and CEO, is a Northrop graduate.
“With the ever-growing number of youth in our community that need assistance, we are extremely appreciative of the support and dedication that the Northrop High School Class of 1974 is giving to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne,” Jordan said. “Every day after school, 500 children and teens attend the Club looking for support and guidance. We are very honored to have the opportunity to impact the youth in our community and thankful that Northrop High School Class of 1974 has chosen the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.