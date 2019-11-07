Roanoke is home to a number of small shops with more planning to open soon.
“I feel like I’m in a Hallmark moving in Roanoke,” said Fort Wayne’s Cathy Hawks, owner of one of the newest stores.
Hawks’ A Spoonful of Sugar candy store opened Nov. 1 on the second floor of 138 First St. It is a sugarland of domestic and imported sweets and brings back memories of some childhood favorites.
Bun Bars, once made in Fort Wayne and now manufactured by Pearson’s Candy Company of St. Paul, Minnesota, are among the many choices. One customer described craving them during her pregnancy after she’d moved out of state, only to have her husband return from a search with news that no one had heard of them. Her mother in Fort Wayne came to the rescue by mailing her a box of them.
This is Hawks’ “first time out of the box” for owning a shop, she said.
“It’s a childhood dream,” she said as a recording of Julie Andrews singing “A Spoonful of Sugar” from “Mary Poppins” played.
She wanted to pick candies that she could package as gifts for customers to give to mail carriers, family and others. In addition to candy, she also carries leather gloves, hats, a line of reading glasses that cost $29.99 and are sold in optometrists’ offices, jewelry and bath products.
One of the items she believes will be popular is the Boyfriend Bomb, perfect for the woman who’s gone through a breakup and is still looking for Mr. Right.
“When (it) dissolves, there’s a perfect little (plastic) man,” she told a customer on opening day.
The center room is mint green with a table topped with a giant Santa. Small plastic bags are available for customers to fill to a marked line with taffy in a variety of flavors, including pear, peanut-butter-and-jelly, and chicken & waffles, the latter of which tastes like pancake syrup.
A group of shelves has European candy, including caramel suckers from France. Near the register are more chocolates infused with Capt. Morgan rum and Jack Daniels’ Tennessee whiskey.
To the left is a pink paradise. A little girl statue sits amid candy along with stuffed unicorns and sequined keychains.
Hawks was still waiting for delivery of her superhero statue for the third room where Marvel characters resided. Within minutes of opening, a customer had snapped up several bottles of craft soda.
Hawks plans to continue working at the Chapel, where her husband, Rick, is senior pastor and she handles music and communications. The candy store will be open 10 a.m. 3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Her sister, Laurie McBride, was busy on the first floor getting ready to open her own business. She hoped to open her tea room Nov. 6 or 7. She’s had tea rooms in Nashville, Tenn., before moving to Fort Wayne five years ago. This will be her fourth. Not only will she have tea, perfect for princess parties or etiquette lessons, but will serve a full lunch of quiche and hot entrees, all made from scratch. She plans to open at 10 a.m., when her sister’s business is open, and will serve coffee, scones and pastries before lunch starts at 11 a.m.
While Hawks is going solo for now, McBride will have Sherry Chapman as her manager with two waitresses and three kitchen staff.
The Parker Grace Tearoom is named after one of McBride’s granddaughters.
McBride is getting a little help in the taste department from Jim Drabenstot, owner of Nick’s Junction, also in Roanoke. McBride enjoyed eating breakfast there over the summer and told him he either had to sell some of his delicious desserts to her or teach her how to make them. So he planned to come to the tea room Nov. 4 and teach her and her staff to make the apple dumplings and the cream pie that are served at Nick’s Junction.
Roanoke will soon be getting Saving Grace Vintage Shop & Studio. After five years in Fort Wayne, Pam Kessie decided the move to Roanoke will provide space to consolidate the store and studios that have been in different buildings. She’ll have two floors at 212 N. Main St. for her home decor and restyled furniture and paint workshops. She planned to open there at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 with regular hours of 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
While shopping you might need to stop for a nosh. The Patio Pizza & BBQ opened a few months ago. While it may be too cold to enjoy the patio, there’s always inside. It’s open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
