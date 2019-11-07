Native seed swaps, climate change and an Emmy Award-winning PBS television host will be part of Northeast Chapter of Indiana Native Plant Society’s annual conference to be held for the first time in Fort Wayne.
Nearly 360 people have registered for the event, to be held 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd. The public is invited, and walk-ins will be accepted the day of the event. Cost is $75 for INPS members; $90 for nonmembers; and $35 for students.
The main speaker is Patrick McMillan, a six-time Emmy Award-winning writer and host of “Expeditions with Patrick McMillan,” seen on PBS television. He will give two speeches: “The Holistic Landscape: Diversity Breeds Diversity” and “Hummingbirds, Life in Fast Forward.”
Other parts of the conference:
• Tony Fleming, geologist, will talk about the geology-botany connection in northern Indiana
• Sharon Sorenson, birder and author, will disuss the essential connection between native plants and bird survival
• Kevin Tungesvick will address climate change and Indiana plant communities
• Learn about germinating native plants from Alyssa Nyberg
• Mike Homoya will again lead us in a quiz about the wilder nature of Indiana
• Nature books will be for sale, including the newly released “Wake Up, Woods,” published by INPS.
• Native plant seed swaps
Pre-conference activities include tours of Eagle Marsh, Fox Island, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and Promenade Park.
