(The author witnessed the tree lighting Saturday evening at Jefferson Pointe shopping center, and shared these observations.)
“It means happiness! It’s go time!” says Hannah Battistone about the annual Jefferson Pointe tree lighting ceremony, which for some marks the official start to the 2019 holiday season. Thousands, young, old, and clad in holiday pajamas and Santa hats came to the shopping center’s fountain to see the 48-foot tree holiday spectacle. Grasping a piping hot Starbucks seasonal latte or Ben’s jumbo pretzel, the crowd conquered the cold in happy anticipation for the countdown to begin.
Sponsored by Lutheran Hospital and Vera Bradley, this community event has joyfully launched Fort Wayne into the holidays for almost two decades. The Christmas tree towers over the square as a loving reminder to become united this year, much like the tree in a certain Christmas film starring Whos and a green grouch.
Staying cozy in a blanket and giddy with the excitement in the air, two young ladies, Maggie Tracy and Layla Garcia, remarked, “It’s pretty!” and felt the draw to cherish your family members this time of year. Taking in the massive crowd around the base of the tree, it was difficult to not feel your heart’s elevation. Even shoppers at the overlooking Von Maur store remained close to the windows to witness the lighting.
The charming sounds of “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” put everyone in a cheerful mood, as smiling faces absorbed the cherry red and rich golden baubles hanging on the tree. The nearly full moon dropped in for the lighting as well, and added another wondrous element to the scene.
Kayden Bush, decked in matching Christmas pajama bottoms with his family, commented, “It reminds me of Jesus dying on the cross,” keeping the message of the celebration of Christmas dear to his heart. Kayden’s genuine hope and presence, along with many other children and families both big and small, truly made this town event an enrapturing experience.
Suddenly, participants began shouting happily, “Ten! Nine! Eight!...” to cue the lighting. One could feel the energy and eager hope within the crowd for a majestic sight. As the countdown concluded, the Christmas tree lit up in its entirety, making for a brilliantly climactic moment to a magical evening.
The tree will remain lit and lights dancing to Christmas tunes throughout this year’s holiday season as shoppers and strollers enjoy the many offerings of Jefferson Pointe. As we enter this 2019 holiday season, joining together in such an evening reminds Fort Wayne citizens to simply enjoy one another’s company among all of the shopping, stress, and craziness that the holidays sometimes bring.
It can be easy to get wrapped up (literally) in presents and superficial aspects of this time of year, however attending the Jefferson Pointe tree lighting ceremony this year put many of us in the loving spirit, which will carry through the coming weeks. If you have a chance to visit the shopping center this holiday season, the gigantic, lit tree at Jefferson Pointe’s heart will undoubtedly bring a tranquility and familiar warm-fuzzy feeling that can only be matched by the long embrace of a loved one.
