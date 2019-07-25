Lutheran Health Network broke ground on its newest project, the Lutheran Downtown Hospital, during a ceremony July 17 at the hospital’s future location on Van Buren Street.
In the parking lot that will one day boast a 188,000-square-foot hospital, medical staff, LHN executives and local leaders gathered on that sunny afternoon, many wearing various shades of Lutheran blue and carrying a pair of blue sunglasses being handed out by various LHN employees.
“Today is about the future,” Mark Medley, regional president and CEO for LHN, said. “I invite you all to look forward, look forward to the coming months. … We are excited to be part of the development happening in downtown Fort Wayne.”
Mayor Tom Henry also lauded the beginning of this construction as another step the city of Fort Wayne has taken toward revitalizing downtown. He also thanked LHN for keeping its word and being willing to remain in downtown with its new facility.
“The growth and momentum we have experienced is second to none,” Henry said. “Community Health Systems and Lutheran Health Network made a commitment some time ago to stay in downtown Fort Wayne … They could have chosen anywhere to build a hospital, but they gave their word, and to all of us that means so very much to be able to say they’re going to do something, and they’re going to do it.”
Barely a week on the job, St. Joseph Hospital’s CEO, Jake Golich, expressed his excitement for starting his career there with something as important as a groundbreaking. As the future CEO of Lutheran Downtown upon its completion across the street from the current St. Joseph Hospital that it will replace, Golich holds a lot of enthusiasm for what the next few years may hold.
“Our vision for the future is a modern hospital in the heart of the city to continue the tradition of caring and to provide new healing experiences,” Golich said. “Everyone at St. Joseph is excited about what lies ahead, and judging by the turnout, I would say the city of Fort Wayne is as well.”
After remarks were given and a couple of prayers were recited, all of those local leaders, LHN executives, faculty and staff gathered around a raised flowerbed filled with soil that was tossed in unison by several excited attendees wearing hardhats and holding gleaming shovels.
Construction is slated for completion in late 2021 with operations opening shortly after in 2022.
