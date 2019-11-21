Piles of canned and boxed food items lined a front lobby wall last week at Canterbury Middle School, where students and staff worked to gather food for the Associated Churches Neighborhood Food Bank.
By Thursday afternoon, 27 filled boxes were stacked beneath an office window. Other items waited to be packed up by student volunteers. The drive was to end Monday.
Canterbury teacher Marilyn Hammond coordinated this year’s effort for the first time. Anita Bates, who had coordinated the project for 20 years, also returned to help.
The food drive is part of a larger effort that also involves the High School and Lower School, Hammond said. She said the several middle school grade levels and advisories (homerooms) also compete.
Students who donate food also get to vote for faculty who will compete in a lip sync event in January. “That’s a little motivator to bring food in for the food drive,” Hammond said.
Olivia Stronczek and others volunteered after school Thursday. “It feels good to give back to the community. We’ve filled multiple trucks before,” she said. Other Thursday volunteers echoed that sentiment.
Hammond said many students contribute to the cause. “This young lady was here after school for an hour yesterday,” Hammond said, recognizing Casey Ervin. “And I know some of these guys have given up their recess to come and help box up food and organize the food.”
“It’s just great,” Hammond said. “We’re all about teamwork here. This is one more way we can build community. We have lots of levels of community, and this is a way we can reach out to the community outside of the school.”
Olivia has an idea to build on that mission by buying material and making blankets for people in hospitals. Toward that end, she is working on a middle school movie night with popcorn as a fundraiser.
