Fort Wayne UNITED’s next three Listening to Input and Voices through Engagement sSessions will be open to the public during upcoming Facebook Live forums.
The LIVE sessions will be led by Fort Wayne UNITED Steering Committee member Reggie Blackmon, and will feature guest panelist Police Chief Steve Reed. Discussion will address perceptions and perspectives, while exploring law enforcement policing practices, procedures, and policies. Organizers said the intent is "helping to build trust and foster healthy relationships between black men and boys and police officers."
The first session is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, and the discussion will be directed toward young black men ages 14 to 19. Fort Wayne UNITED strongly encourages that age group to participate.
Similar sessions in the following weeks will be directed toward black millennials in their twenties and the parents of young black men. The dates and times of these sessions will be announced at a later time.
L.I.V.E. Session participants will be invited to vote on various issues via live polling and their answers will be collected and used as local data.
Visit facebook.com/Fort WayneUNITED to view the L.I.V.E sessions in real time or after the live event.
L.I.V.E. Sessions are a partnership between Fort Wayne UNITED, City Life, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Police Department.
