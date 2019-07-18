FORT WAYNE — For a perfect summer picnic, it’s not so much about what you pack but about the preparation.
“The biggest thing is going to be keeping cold food cold,” Parkview Health Clinical Dietician Jenny Gotsch said. Hot foods should be kept hot as well, she added.
“Bacteria grows, we call it the danger zone, in between the 41- to 135-degree temperature (range), so we don’t want to keep foods at room temperature for more than two hours because the bacteria level can really grow and make us sick,” Gotsch said.
To accomplish this takes a little simple planning. First, cold foods should be thoroughly cooled before being added to the cooler, she said.
“Otherwise it’s going to raise that temperature before it’s cooled with the ice,” Gotsch said.
To cool foods faster, she suggests cooling them in shallow containers in thin layers in the refrigerator, leaving container lids off so heat doesn’t get trapped.
Gotsch also recommended using containers with lids as much as possible.
“If we’re doing marinated chicken to grill on the grill, if you put it in a covered container or a Ziploc bag that’s sealed really well we don’t have to worry about (leaking)” and cross contamination, she said.
To further prevent cross contamination, Gotsch suggested putting raw meat at the bottom of a cooler with ready-to-eat foods at the top.
Items like cold meat and opened condiments need to be cooled as well.
“Anything that you typically keep in the fridge you’d want to keep that cold,” she said.
For hot foods, there are hot packs and insulated bags available for food-safe transportation, she said. She also recommended keeping foods of different temperatures away from each other.
“Put your cold foods in your coolers, your room temperature foods, maybe pack those in bags, (and) hot foods in different containers,” Gotsch recommended. “That way we’re not having hot foods in with cold foods and it’s not changing those temperature dynamics.”
When picnics involve grilling out some extra planning might be in order to keep meats safe to eat.
“Ideally we should be thawing our meats in the fridge…typically on your lowest shelf so the meat juices don’t drip on other ready-to-eat foods,” Gotsch said. This might require taking meat from the freezer the night before, but meats should not be thawed on a counter and should be completely thawed before cooking.
Avoiding cross contamination is important when cooking food, too. People should wash their hands after touching raw meat, Gotsch said.
They should also use different utensils, plates and cutting boards for raw meat and cooked meats and vegetables.
“You can use the same utensils that you put the meat on the grill with to flip it throughout the grilling process. However once it reaches it’s correct internal temperature you need to let it sit for 15 seconds then use a new/clean set of utensils to remove the meat from the grill and place it on a clean plate,” Gotsch wrote in an email.
If food has sat out for more than two hours or has become cross contaminated, it’s best to err on the side of caution, Gotsch said.
“When in doubt throw it out,” she wrote. “With food safety you would rather be safe than sorry. There is nothing worse than spoiling a great picnic than with spoiled food.
“(Picnics and barbecues are) a nice way to enjoy the summertime, the great weather with friends and you can definitely do it healthy and safely.”
