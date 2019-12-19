Dec. 8
New Haven P.D.
02:33 Property damage crash, Maplecrest Road at SR 930
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
03:16 Meet, 11700 block of Grabill Road
15:52 Work traffic, 13800 block of Elvina Drive
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
01:01 Suspicious person/parked vehicle, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
12:36 Dog investigation, 22500 block of Westmont Court
20:08 Traffic stop at Main and Carl streets
21:24 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 21900 block of Hickory Street
Dec. 9
New Haven P.D.
07:19 Traffic hazard at Adams Center and Maplecrest roads
09:59 Serving warrant, 2500 block of Sheridan Road
20:04 Suspicious, 900 block of West SR 930
Leo-Cedarville
5 extra patrols
01:12 Suspicious, 13100 block of Ewing Street
17:12 Property damage crash, Amstutz Road at SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
Dec. 10
New Haven P.D.
13:57 Disturbance, Maplecrest Road at SR 930
15:16 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Maplecrest Road
Leo-Cedarville
6 extra patrols
01:28 Audible alarm, 13100 block of SR 1
02:34 Audible alarm, 14800 block of SR 1
09:39 Juvenile locked in vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
Dec. 11
New Haven P.D.
13:10 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Maplecrest Road
14:06 Eviction, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
01:40 Alarm, 14800 block of SR 1
11:44 Disabled vehicle/road hazard at Grabill and Hosler roads
13:39 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
21:55 Domestic at Schwartz and Grabill roads
Woodburn
19:31 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 22000 block of Main Street
Dec. 12
New Haven P.D.
No reports
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
11:55 Property damage crash, SR 1 at Lochner Road
13:16 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
Dec. 13
New Haven P.D.
1 extra patrol
13:01 Property damage crash, US 30 at Doyle Road
13:11 Property damage crash, US 30 at Doyle Road
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
11:05 Juvenile investigation, 10300 Hosler Road
Woodburn
23:44 Traffic stop, Wooodburn Road at SR 101
