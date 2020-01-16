Longtime local astronomer Gene Stringer and his wife, Ida Mary, were recently awarded the first Fort Wayne Astronomical Society Chris Highlen Star*Quest Award. The couple, who were the unanimous choice of the Society’s board, were honored for their years of service and leadership on the Star*Quest Project and funding support for the Star*Quest Observatory.
The trophy, which was presented at the organization’s holiday function last month, was established to honor the legacy of 25-year FWAS member Chris Highlen who died of a heart attack while working in the St. Francis University planetarium in November 2014. Highlen was a member of the board, observatory director, archivist, librarian, volunteer activities coordinator and part of the Star*Quest Project design team.
Stringer volunteered to be the Star*Quest Project manager in 2006, which led to the society’s moving its equipment from Fox Island County Park on the southwest corner of Fort Wayne to Jefferson Township Park east of New Haven. Within the last two years, under Stringer’s direction, FWAW saw the design, development, funding and construction of the Star*Quest Observatory.
The Lakeland, Florida, native became interested in science and astronomy in elementary school. He and his father built a telescope from a kit of lenses. “Unfortunately,” he said, “it really didn’t work very well.” His interest in astronomy waned for many years, but was reawakened while working at the Glen L. Martin Corp. in Orlando, Florida, where he was a test equipment engineer in the mid-1950s. “The head of the company’s glass laboratory led a class on making a telescope, and I was hooked on astronomy forever,” Stringer said.
Stringer, his wife, and his three children moved to Fort Wayne in 1965 to work at Magnavox Corp. That’s when he discovered the Fort Wayne Astronomical Society and served as its president from 1969 to 1974. Following his retirement from Magnavox after 27 years he began spending more time with FWAS activities, serving as editor of the monthly newsletter, The Eyepiece.
He and his wife were active in promoting astronomy and the space sciences, worked vendor booths at local festivals, led Saturday night public stargazing sessions and hosted star parties at remote venues. Stringer is a member of the FWAS astrophotography group and has posted several images on the society’s site.
The Stringers met at the University of Florida while he was pursuing a cachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. After marrying, they attended Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, where he completed a master’s degree in Business Administration and she completed a bachelor’s degree in Education. She earned a master’s degree in Education from Indiana University and taught in the East Allen County School System.
