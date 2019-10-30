30. Oct.-24. Jan.
Art of Hope exhibit: Manchester University’s Fort Wayne Campus, 10627 Diebold Road. This three-month-long art exhibit features work from artists who have experienced mental health challenges. Hosted by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana.
31. Oct.
Windsbacher Knabenchor: Concordia Theological seminary, 6600 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. Free. The Boys Choir of Windsbach, Germany, performs as part of their Fall 2019 USA Tour.
Old Fort Cluster Dog Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $5 for adults. Kids 11 and younger are admitted free with a dog food donation.
1. Nov.
Old Fort Cluster Dog Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $5 for adults. Kids 11 and younger are admitted free with a dog food donation.
Deadline for veterans free breakfast. See item under Nov. 8.
2. Nov.
Church Street Corner Bazaar: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St., Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Snack bar 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For table rentals, call Carol at 260-632-5443. All vendors welcome. 6-foot table $25.
Old Fort Cluster Dog Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $5 for adults. Children 11 and younger are admitted free with a dog food donation.
Holiday craft show: Central Christian School, 5801 Schwartz Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Includes eighth-grade, student-run bake sale and concession stand. The Perk coffee house will be open.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market: Parkview Field at the corner of Douglas Avenue and Webster Street. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. weekly. The only year-round farmers market in northeast Indiana. Free event with free parking.
All Saints Remembrances and Celebrations: Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. A musical tribute to loved ones and a celebration of life that includes Faure’s “Requiem in D Minor,” anthems by Denton, Hobby, Rutter and Wilberg and the Chancel Choir of the church’s orchestra. Attendees can light a candle to honor loved ones. Donations accepted.
Breastfest: Fortlandia Brewing Company, 1010 Spring St, Fort Wayne. Noon-11:30 p.m. Twenty percent of all sales will be donated to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
3. Nov.
Public lecture and book signing: The History Center, 302 E. Berry St, Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. “Bearing Witness: Holocaust Through the Eyes of Soldiers,” presented by Kayleen Reusser. Free to the public as part of the George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series.
Old Fort Cluster Dog Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $5 for adults. Kids 11 and younger are admitted free with a dog food donation.
Traction Athletic Performance (TractionAP) grand opening: 216 Marciel Drive, Fort Wayne. 1-6 p.m. Owned primarily by Dre Muhammad, a Harding High School and Indiana University graduate who placed second in Luers High School and Notre Dame University graduate and current Dallas Cowboy Jaylon Smith’s Minority Entrepreneurship Institute. The sports and fitness instruction business has moved from Rudisill Boulevard
5. Nov.
Appleseed Quilt Guild: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne. A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. Membership is open to anyone interested in quilts or quilting. Annual dues are $30, with special rates for Juniors, 17 or younger.
8. Nov.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full-service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
Veterans free breakfast: The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center, 233 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 8:30 a.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by the American Legion Band of Fort Wayne. Stay after for bingo. Veterans can register with a guest by calling 260-427-6460 by Nov. 1.
9. Nov.
10th annual Deaf Festival and Craft Show: Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hog roast with pulled pork sandwiches, many crafts and Amish pies for sale. Free parking. Entrance fee. Proceeds go to improvements for the deaf. For information call Ducky Dunten.
Craft bazaar and bake sale: Martini Lutheran Church, 333 E. Moeller Road, New Haven. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. A light breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. For table reservations contact Barb Johnson at 260-414-0271.
Pancake and sausage breakfast: Leo Masonic Lodge 224, 13711 Leo Road, Leo-Cedarville. 7-11 a.m. $7.
Holiday boutique: Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 10145 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Proceeds from the sale benefit Family Ministries. Food available for purchase.
Sports card and collectibles show: Ramada plaza center and travel hotel (formerly the Hotel Fort Wayne) 305 E. Washington Center Road. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. For information, contact Brian Mayne at 260-824-4867, mcscards@icloud.com or on Facebook at @Fortwaynebaswballcardshow.
11. Nov.
The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana: Allen County Public Library, Conference Room C. 6:30 p.m. The Towpath Players will present Civil War Music. For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 260-745-1081, or send email to CWRTNEI@aol.com.
16. Nov.
14th Annual Christmas Mart at Park Edelweiss: 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas shopping with the flavor of a German Christkindelmart in two stories of vendors. German bratwurst, chips, Gluhwein (hot, spiced wine) and German baked goods sold. Sponsored by the Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor. St. Nikolaus visiting 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for photos.
Marine Corps League Detachment No. 14353 breakfast: VFW Jim Eby Post 857, 2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 8-11 a.m. Pancakes, sausage, omelets, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. $5 per person; $10 all-you-can-eat pancakes. Open to the public.
17. Nov.
First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted. For more information on joining or about concerts, contact Judy King at 260-413-5883 or tjking1812@frontier.com.
19. Nov.
Coventry Meadows Assisted Living & Garden Homes, 7843 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
22. Nov.
Towne House Retirement Center, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
23. Nov.
Model Railroad Show & Swap: Coliseum Bingo, 911 W. Washington Center Road. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sponsored by the Maumee Valley Railroad Club, Harlan. Adults $5, families $7 and free for ages 12 and under. For information, see http://maumeevalleyrailroad.com or contact Richard Insley at 260-482-2203 or mvrrc.ri@gmail.com.
1. Dec.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road, Fort Wayne. 3 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
3 Dec.
Kingston Care Center, 1010 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
7. Dec.
Craft bazaar and cookie walk: Lifeway Wesleyan Church, 7722 Moeller Road, Fort Wayne. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Shop 40-plus vendors with homemade and unique crafts and support local talent. Breakfast and lunch are available for purchase. Dozens of homemade cookies are offered for sale.
10. Dec.
Golden Years Homestead, 8300 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
