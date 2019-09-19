Paul Harding Junior High head custodian Michael Johnson was named this year’s TinCaps All Star Educator at a baseball game on Aug. 28.
Johnson was recognized at the EACS board meeting on Sept. 3. Introducing him, EACS Public Relations Liaison Tamyra Kelly, who went to school with Johnson, teased him by bringing up his high school nickname, the “fly guy at Elmhurst High.”
Turning serious, Kelly described Johnson as a servant leader, a man of faith and a humble man.
“His interaction with students is priceless,” she said. Although he isn’t officially a teacher, the relationships he’s formed with students over the 24 years he’s been working at EACS earned him the unofficial title of teacher.
Kelly said it’s evident he cares about the youth of this generation. “He wants all students to be the best version of themselves,” she said.
While working in the district, he has served in the Leo, New Haven and Harding areas as a custodian.
Currently he is head custodian at Paul Harding Junior High and East Allen University, and both principals were on hand for the presentation.
The TinCaps gave him a ring with a diamond in it, which was most fitting. “He wore bling all his life,” Kelly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.