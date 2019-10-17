The Mighty Marching Bulldog Band of New Haven High School will march twice again this fall, but not in competition.
Band director Todd Caffee said he was pleased with the band’s effort in 2019, though New Haven exited the Indiana State School Music Association competition at the Scholastic Prelims on Saturday at Homestead High School.
“We did get a Silver rating. We were happy with that. We improved from our Bronze last year,” Caffee said in an interview. However, only the bands that received Gold ratings advanced to the Scholastic State Finals on Oct. 26.
“Even though we had a junior group, they just did an awesome job,” he said. “I remember looking at my year and I had more new markers than I had returning markers and I thought ‘this is going to be a rebuilding year,’ “ he said. “But they had an awesome year.”
“We were in Scholastic competition, which means it’s designed for smaller bands,” he explained. “Heritage and New Haven compete in Scholastic and we are done, but Woodlan is having an awesome year and they are going in their first round of preseason this coming weekend.”
Band fans can see the show again this Friday at the home football game.
Fans also can follow the band to the Decatur Caluthumpian Parade on Oct. 28. That is strictly a parade show, Caffee said. The band will play “I Want You Back,” which it also performed for the the Three Rivers Festival Parade, the New Haven Canal Days parade, and other festivals.
Even the musicians who usually perform percussion in the front ensemble — “the pit” — will get to march. A keyboard player will play baritone. An auxiliary person will play also sax. “So everybody in the field show will be involved in some way in he parade,” he said.
And of course there’s concert band, the classroom aspect of band which continues through the school year. The first public concert will be in December, Caffee said.
“I only have four seniors, so assuming everybody comes back we should have a larger group next year,” he said.
New Haven marched 28 musicians and guard this year, competing against bands that marched 105 or 110.
Though New Haven and Heritage exited the ISSMA competition, most area bands will continue.
Northrop and Snider received Gold ratings at Homestead and will compete for he state title on Oct. 26 at Lawrence Central High School. Besides a trophy and bragging rights, the winners in Scholastic A and Scholastic B also get to march in exhibition at the ISSMA Open Class State Finals on Nov. 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Most area bands compete in Open Class, and will compete in Regionals this Saturday for bids to the state Semifinals Nov. 2, where 10 bands in each of four divisions earn trips to the state finals.
Local bands marching Saturday include Woodlan, at 2 p.m.
Open Class B at Lafayette Jefferson High School includes: North Side, 6:15 p.m.; Leo, 8 p.m.; and Bishop Dwenger, 9 p.m.
Open Class C at Chesterton High School (Central time): Concordia Lutheran, 1 p.m.
Open Class A at Chesterton High School (Central time): Homestead, 6:15 p.m.; Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Admission to most events is $8 for adults and $5 for students and preschoolers.
Admission to Open Class State Finals is $22 for adults and $18 for students and preschoolers.
Get full schedules, updates and other details at issma.net.
