While much of the East Allen County School Board meeting Dec. 3 was typical — approving minutes, voting on gasoline contracts, hearing the district’s latest financials — for one group of Heritage High School girls, the gathering was an extra special affair.
The board formally recognized the girls soccer team for their on- and off-the-field accomplishments, having the Lady Patriots step to the front of the crowded meeting room to receive plaques for their winning season and their high grade-point averages during the school year.
As members of the 2019 National All-Academic Team, squad members were invited to the front of the room, located at 1240 State Road 930 East in New Haven, to receive gleaming new plaques and have their pictures taken together.
Many of the young ladies also took the chance to introduce their parents in the audience, smiling broadly as they told the gathered crowd the names of their mothers and fathers, who had attended the meeting to proudly bask in their daughters’ big moment.
Students on the girls soccer team — which was one of only five teams in the state to receive the All-Academic Team honor — recognized for their academic and athletic accomplishments included:
• Morgan Saalfrank, senior, GPA of 3.81
• Teresita Zamilpa, senior, GPA 3.29
• Molly Gibson, senior, GPA 4.05
• Grace Biggins, senior, GPA 4.17
• Stephanie Frecker, senior, GPA 2.65
• Isabel Davis, junior, GPA 3.37
• Abby Zelt, sophomore, GPA 4.29
• Khole Gardner, senior, GPA 4.17
• Caylen Schane, sophomore, GPA 3.47
• Emma Brames, sophomore, GPA 3.84
• Sophia Oberly, sophomore, GPA 4.l5
• Morgan Castleman, senior, GPA 4.30
• Lauren Rothgeb, senior, GPA 4.29
• Hannah Anderson, senior, GPA 3.27
Later, one of the first orders of business the board undertook was the welcoming of a new board member, Steve Screeton. Screeton will be serving the remainder of this year, and all of the 2020 term. He will be sworn in at the board’s next meeting.
The district announced receipt of a healthy rebate from Indiana & Michigan Power because of energy efficiency.
I&M was able to give the district a $60,000 rebate, mostly due to renovations at New Haven Junior-Senior High School, according to EACS Public Information Officer Tamyra Kelly.
Kelly noted that new LED light fixtures and digitally-controlled heating-ventilation-air conditioning systems are expected to reduce the remodeled building’s energy use by more than 1 million kilowatt hours annually, or about what it would take to power 80 typical homes for a year.
EACS Superintendent Marilyn Hissong noted in a release, “This partnership with I&M is another example of how East Allen works to responsibly control costs and energy use. In addition, the difference that such energy efficiencies make can serve as real-world examples of lessons students learn within this building in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).”
In other business, the seven-member board:
• Changed the district’s student computer information system from RDS to Skyward.
• Purchased new Computer Aided Design computers for the district’s secondary schools for $149,760. The computers will be installed at Leo, New Haven and Woodlan.
• Approved a bid for the district’s gasoline and diesel fuel needs. Ag Plus was the company that won the bid.
The board’s next meeting will be Dec. 17 at Woodlan Elementary School, 17117 Woodburn Road in Woodburn.
