Fort Wayne and other public funding partners will pass on an opportunity to guarantee a $23 million loan for the Electric Works project and will wait for its developers to fulfill conditions they agreed to meet for $65 million in public support.
RTM Ventures wants to transform the old General Electric plant south of downtown into a mixed-use complex, with the city, Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board of Managers and Allen County Commissioners as its public funding partners.
The developers were supposed to have financing and leasing arrangements for the project in place by July 1, according to terms of an economic development agreement, and last month the deadline for that was pushed back to Feb. 1 with closing no later than April 1.
A Nov. 12 RTM letter to Jim Cook, chair of the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board, sought an opportunity to formally propose the $23 million loan guarantee secured with a mortgage on the project’s real estate.
The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission notified RTM Ventures in a Nov. 18 letter that in its view “your request represents a material shift of risk to public funding sources.”
“There is a substantial amount of due diligence, planning, preparation and dialogue that would be needed within all of the constituent bodies prior to acting on a commitment of this nature,” it said.
“Given the above, the funding partners and approval bodies are not prepared to proceed with a further amendment to the EDA of this nature.”
An announcement explaining the city’s response said statutory operating limitations of the Capital Improvement Board also factored into the decision to pass on the opportunity to guarantee the $23 million loan.
The local funding partners remain committed to their $65 million economic development agreement already in place for the project, and expect to release those funds when the EDA conditions are met, the announcement said.
“The local public funding partners commend RTM Ventures for their continued efforts to try to finalize private financing and secure tenants,” it said.
RTM developers issued a statement in response to questions asking why it sought the loan guarantee and what was ahead for the project without it.
“Transparency and communication are key in complex public-private partnership projects like Electric Works — which is why we felt it was important to communicate a loan-guaranty proposal from a potential outside investor,” they said.
“We appreciate our public funding partners thoroughly considering the option and providing a quick response, and we value the continued commitment and support that the Redevelopment Commission, and all our public funding partners, have shown for the community’s vision for Electric Works,” they said.
“For now, nothing changes in terms of our outlook or approach – we remain committed to finding the right solution to close on the financing and continue the clean-up and renovation of this historic campus.”
The $250 million public-private partnership project will redevelop the west side of the former General Electric complex at 1030 Swinney Ave. off Broadway to create more than 1.2 million square feet of space for office, educational, innovation, retail, residential and entertainment uses.
Plans call for apartments and retail space that will include a public market/food hall with food growing at the site and 90,000 square feet of innovation space.
Eventually, redeveloping both sides of the Broadway complex will cost $440 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.