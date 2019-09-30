FORT WAYNE —Adonnis Carswell, 34, of New Haven, was found guilty by a jury on four counts as charged in a Superseding Indictment; maintaining a drug involved premises, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.
U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady presided over this 4-day jury trial.
According to evidence presented at trial, in June 2017, a search warrant was executed on a residence in New Haven, where Carswell lived. During the search agents found numerous firearms, to include a Smith & Wesson pistol, a Scorpion pistol and a rifle which contained a 100-round drum magazine, 124 rounds of ammunition, over 60 grams of heroin, along with other indicia of drug distribution (packaging, scales and over $25,000 in cash).
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, while agents were executing the search warrant, Carswell attempted to bribe an agent by offering the agent money to dispose of heroin, which did not happen.
In a statement released Sept. 19, Kirsch's office said Carswell’s sentencing will be set at a later date.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Indiana State Police with the assistance of the New Haven Police Department as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration and Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Anthony Geller and Sarah Nokes.
