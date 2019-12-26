Late night food options can be few and far between during the week, but a Garrett favorite has added another eatery to Huntertown’s offerings. Timmy’s Pizza and BBQ opened its second location at 15805, Lima Road, Huntertown, on Dec. 13, to droves of new customers.
“We’re super excited to be in Huntertown now,” Bobby Sills, the owner and operator of the new restaurant, said. “… I was looking at a location down on Washington Center and decided that the small-town feel of Huntertown was more my speed.”
Sills has worked at the Garrett restaurant and reception hall for about 10 years. In addition to Monday-Saturday business there, Timmy’s serves at 16 festivals throughout the year, including Three Rivers Festival and RibFest at Headwaters Park, as well as the Allen County Fair, which the business has attended for more than 20 years, Sills said.
The restaurant already seems to have been welcomed with open arms by Huntertown residents.
“The community feedback has been excellent,” Sills said, adding that prior to opening Dec. 13, “I had received probably 15 or 20 emails from residents welcoming us to the town.”
The restaurant received so much carryout business during its first weekend that it even ran out of menus, Sills said.
Town Council members welcomed Sills during a Dec. 16 meeting at Town Hall. During that meeting, Sills said he expected online ordering and delivery to be available within the next week.
Hours of operation are tentative. Current hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday.
Timmy’s serves rolls, salads, Italian subs, specialty and make-your-own pizzas, and hickory-smoked barbecue. The restaurant also offers catering for up to 1,000 people.
The full menu is available at Facebook.com/timmyshuntertown, or at timmyspizzaandbbq.com. Online ordering will be available on the restaurant’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.