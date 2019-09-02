Boys runners take 2nd at Monroe Central
Despite two of the team’s top seven not running, the Bulldogs placed second at the Monroe Central Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 24. Luis Saldana led the team and the race, taking first with a time of 16:51. Teammate Andrew Arnos followed, placing second with a personal record of 17:37. Rounding out the varsity finishers were Coby Grunden (9th), Isaiah Belcher (11th), Tyler Hiatt (41st), Riley Felger (52nd) and Jonah Harris (79th). One New Haven runner missed a flag and was disqualified.
Girls cross country takes 3rd
Down their number 1 runner, the Bulldogs still placed 3rd at Monroe Central. Makayla Coomer led the team with an 18th-place finish, followed by Madison Hammond in 26th. Also placing were Mykasia Bostic (28th), Rebekah McCagg (34th), Marissa Goodwin (36th), Sophia Police (40th), and Brittnie Gresham (50th). Olivia Arnos (58th), Ava Kaiser (97th) and Heather Johnston finished but did not place.
Boys tennis defeats South Adams
The Bulldogs’ tennis team earned a 4-1 victory at home Thursday, Aug. 29. Isaac Franco (No. 2 singles) won 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Brock Rondot (No. 3 singles) won 6-1, 6-3. In doubles play, the No. 1 team of Justin Cummings and August DiFederico earned a 6-0, 6-2 win, while the No. 2 doubles team Ben Close and Tom Hennegan won 6-1, 6-1. Jacob Kortenber (No. 1 singles) fell 6-4, 6-0.
The team lost against Concordia on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Kortenber and Franco both fell 6-1, 6-0, against their opponents, while Rondot lost 6-0, 6-0. In doubles play, Cummings and DiFederico fell 7-5, 6-1, and Close and Hennegan lost 6-0, 6-1.
Girls golf falls to CC, Norwell
The Bulldogs lost 186-233 at home Thursday, Aug. 29, against the Columbia City Eagles.
Lily Bohde led New Haven with a 53, followed by Reece Rosario with a 56. Lily Turner shot a 59, Grace Smith carded a 65, Lauren Harris scored a 69 and Sidney Coomer shot a 72.
New Haven also fell to the Norwell Knights on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The Bulldogs shot a team score of 230 to the Knights’ 193. Bohde led her team against Norwell, shooting a 51. Rosario shot a 58, Turnery a 59, Smith a 62, and Harris a 65.
Volleyball falls to Angola
The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team lost 3-1 at home to Angola on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Emily Cordray and Taylor Creed led with two aces each. Ava Doster earned 20 digs. Creed also put up 24 assists and two blocks. Cordray recorded nine kills and two blocks. TeChiya Jackson also earned two blocks.
Girls soccer falls to Huntington North
Despite a solid effort, the Lady Bulldogs fell 2-0 to Huntington North Monday, Aug. 26.
Compiled by David Fenker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.