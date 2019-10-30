Jennifer New plans to quench our thirst for craft soda with her newly opened Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop franchise in Jefferson Pointe.
Rocket Fizz, which has a variety of locations, including Winona Lake and Indianapolis, has your sweet tooth covered. Whether it’s coffee cake- or dirt-flavored soda pop — yes, dirt — or some retro candy, it’s fun to just shop there.
Its first retail store opened in Camarillo, California, in February 2009 to bring a sense of fun to people of all ages.
The 3,100-square-foot storefront in Jefferson Pointe, 4150 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite K8, seems packed with flavors as well as wall art and novelties. It’s near Barnes & Noble west of the giant Christmas tree.
