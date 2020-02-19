Look out for Fort Wayne’s newest pop culture convention coming soon to Georgetown!
Three locally owned businesses, Sweets So Geek, Georgetown Entertainment and Books, Comics and Things along with the Georgetown branch of the Allen County Public Library have partnered to host the “All Things Fort Wayne” convention.
The convention will take place Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23, in Georgetown Square, 6400 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
The event is being planned by a group of people including Chad Seewald, owner of the bakery Sweets So Geek. The bakery is known for its custom-made sweets.
“We always had a Harry Potter day every way, the third Saturday in January. We decided we wanted to celebrate all sorts of fandom,” Seewald said.
According a news release, the goal is to make the event “a celebration of all things, from pop culture to art, food to fantasy, games to music, and more and to celebrate the diversity of Fort Wayne.
The location will have a variety of family-friendly activities as well as many shops for those who want to browse. While some activities may have a cost, the event is free to attend.
“It’s perfect for an all-day event. We’ll be hosting vendors, panels, classes,” Seewald said. “We’ll have different gaming set-ups.”
Georgetown Entertainment will offer a bowling class as well as a yoga class at the Georgetown library branch.
In addition, all businesses in Georgetown Square will participate in a scavenger hunt, where winners who go from business to business will be awarded prizes from various vendors and businesses in the square.
Vendors such as candlemakers, local printing companies and a yoga instructor will be present.
Anyone with questions can email chad@SweetsSoGeek.com for more information.
