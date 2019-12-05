The Indiana Department of Correction reimbursement payments for daily care of inmates in Allen County Jail is falling short.
“The $1.5 million they gave us for (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020), it will fall short of where we should be,” auditor Nick Jordan said. The county, along with others in the state, will continue to pressure the DOC for more money, he said. The DOC website says it costs an average of $44 daily to house an inmate, but it’s paying Allen County $40.
The topic likely will be discussed as part of council’s legislative agenda for the upcoming Indiana General Assembly.
Members of the Allen County Chapter of Faith in Indiana spoke about their desire for the county to use $200,000 from its $20 million surplus to fund a jail diversion program that includes assessments and a 10- to 20-bed treatment center. Members stood outside Citizens Square before the Oct. 17 meeting for a “Pray-in for Healing.”
A Sept. 21 “Treatment not Incarceration” town hall included 140 community members directly impacted by skyrocketing incarceration amid the opioid crisis. They want to look at something like the Mobile Crisis Assistance Teams piloted last year in Indianapolis. Two teams that would consist of a paramedic, police officer and a mental health counselor would do a pre-arrest diversion to get people mental health treatment. While acknowledging the county’s Hope program that assesses people within 72 hours of a nonfatal drug overdose, the group’s goal is to keep people out of the system.
“There is a lot that can be done before people go into the system,” said Ketu Oladuwa, who was released after spending five years on Death Row and has spoken in the decades since about his wrongful conviction for murder.
Council president Tom Harris explained that council could not give money to an organization. He and others recommended that the group get with a government department.
During Grand Wayne Convention Center budget discussions, Executive Director Bart Shaw noted the reach that the facility had this year, including hosting the International Jugglers Association and some of Turnstone’s IBSA Goalball & Judo International Qualifier events.
“We had guests from 53 of Indiana’s (92) counties, from 49 of the states. We missed out on Hawaii. And from 48 countries,” he said. “....We left an impression.”
Also, a consultant came in to assess the center, its marketing and the community as a destination.
In the coming year it will continue to work with Visit Fort Wayne to attract the bigger, national conventions, Shaw said.
The county has 5,500 hotel rooms available, with 95% of those in Fort Wayne, said Visit Fort Wayne President/CEO Dan O’Connell.
Allen County sees over 6.5 million visitors a year, said Danette Fitzgerald, Visit Fort Wayne board chair. “That represents more than $741 million that gets infused into our local economy.” That money helps fund 14,000 jobs.
Visit Fort Wayne’s budget for 2020 will be $2.9 million, a $750,000 increase from the extra 1% in the innkeepers tax, a change from 7% to 8%. It will include hiring a marketing director specifically to promote the Allen County Public Library’s genealogy department and adaptive sports, O’Connell said. About 82% of that increase will go for sales and marketing.
The Allen County Coroner’s Office needed to transfer $2,000 from its travel fund to overtime/on-call pay because of a policy change.
Mike Burris, chief investigator, asked for the transfer because the Allen County commissioners passed policies in August that required payment for employees who are on-call and capped compensation time at 40 hours.
That caused a budget problem, Burris said, because his on-call employees previously were only compensated for the time they were actually working.
Quikcut, a metal fabrication company, received a 7-year tax abatement in December for a $1.2 million investment. Now it’s doing a $1.1 million investment in personal property to install equipment by the end of 2023 and created 10 new jobs with a payroll totaling $475,000. They currently have 45 employees with salaries totaling $2.3 million. It sought another 7-year tax abatement, for a savings of $40,000 in property taxes while paying $47,000.
The company makes anything from 1-by-1-inch pieces to 30,000-gallon above-ground storage tanks, said President/Chief Financial Officer Carey Sipe. It works with Anthis Career Center to get interns, and has hired one former intern and hopes to hire another and has added three welding positions since December. Experienced welders can earn $56,000. Attracting younger workers who are more tech-oriented is possible through the use of robotic welding, he said.
“We’re trying to bridge that gap. We know this next generation is very technical. They’re on their phones a lot. If you can somehow make them feel like they’re not working at work, I think that’s going to be a win for all of us.”
The abatement was approved.
