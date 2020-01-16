Hoosiers needing answers to legal questions are invited to a free legal consultation during the Indiana State Bar Association’s annual “Talk to a Lawyer Today” on Jan. 20.
Walk-in clients from the area will be received from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza in downtown Fort Wayne. Talks will be held in Rooms A, B and C.
Visitors also may call a hot line to schedule an appointment prior to arrival; call 407-0917.
Consultations are provided at dozens of locations statewide or via the statewide hot line at 800-266-2581.
More than 200 attorneys are volunteering their time and experience during 10- to 15-minute consultations to answer general questions and offer legal information. Topics typically include bankruptcy, child support, complaints again a city, contract disputes, divorce, employment issues, immigration, landlord-tenant issues, and wills and estates.
Members of the Indiana State Bar Association donate their time for this once-a-year program as a tribute to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The program provides consultations to members of the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
Find the full list of consultation sites at inbar.org/talktolawyer.
