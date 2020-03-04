Concordia High School’s “Fiddler on the Roof” a grand success
Congratulations to the drama department and students of Concordia High School on their fabulous presentation of “Fiddler on the Roof!” It was performed both Saturday and Sunday last weekend in fine style.
The huge cast sung and danced and acted very professionally. The choreography was awesome, particularly the four young men who danced the Russian dance while balancing tall vases on top of their flat black hats! The song was so beautiful when lighting the menorah as groups of the cast held lighted candles and sang in the aisles between the patrons.
Special kudos go to Jackson McKinney who played Tevye! Big part well done! His comic lines were not lost on the audience. Everyone laughed!
So sad that such great presentations are seen by so few people. These students are a credit to their school and to the arts in Fort Wayne. Keep up the great work, Director Chris Murphy!
Judith A Cox,
Fort Wayne
