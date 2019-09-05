The Clyde Theatre proudly welcomes former Fort Wayne resident and Northrop High School graduate Heather Headley live in concert Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in celebration of the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne.
Tickets for this all-ages show are $35.50-$85.50 and can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley considers her multi-faceted career a blessing. Headley was born and spent most of her childhood on the beautiful Caribbean island of Trinidad. The daughter of a pastor, she started singing and playing the piano in the church at a very young age. The family moved to the United States in the early ‘90s where Heather’s love for the arts continued.
In 1997 Headley, a Northwestern University alum, won the role of Nala in the original Broadway cast of the Elton John and Tim Rice’s hit Tony-winning musical “The Lion King.” While still in “The Lion King,” Headley was asked to audition for the title role in the writing duo’s next Broadway venture together, Elton John and Tim Rice’s “Aida.” Her portrayal of the Nubian princess won her the praise of critics and the prestigious Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. In addition to other awards, she also received the coveted Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. That year she was listed as one of People magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People” and Essence magazine’s “30 Women To Watch.”
Headley continued her Broadway success on the pop charts with her 2002 debut album on RCA Records, “This Is Who I Am,” which featured productions by several top-flight producers including Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and Shep Crawford. Two songs, the single “He Is” and the album track “I Wish I Wasn’t,” both emerged as Top 5 R&B and Dance chart hits.
Headley returned in January 2006 with “In My Mind,” her long-awaited second solo album, once again working with an A-list of producers, among them Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Ne-Yo, Warryn Campbell, and Lil’ Jon. The opening title tune single became Heather’s first No. 1 hit, topping the Dance charts.
In 2009 Headley returned to her roots in the church and recorded “Audience of One,” for which she won the Grammy Award for the Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album.
She was the spokesperson for the March of Dimes and led their “I Want My 9 Months” campaign, and also serves on the board of Directors for the Catalyst Charter Schools in Chicago. In 2009, Ms. Headley sang at the inauguration of President Barack Obama at the “We Are One” concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
She will perform with fellow Fort Wayne native and “The Voice” contestant Christiana Danielle, according to WANE.com, a news partner of the IN|Fort Wayne publications’ parent company, KPC Media Group.
