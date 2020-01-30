Musicians who perform as soloists must travel, and Pinchas Zukerman and his wife, Amanda Forsyth, are no exception. They snatched a few minutes during a commute to do a telephone interview. As the GPS chattered in the background, they discussed their careers, their instruments, and the music they will be playing in Fort Wayne on Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
On the concert will be Schumann’s Manfred Overture, the Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1, and Brahms Concerto for Violin and Cello. While both the Bruch and Brahms are well-known, Forsyth pointed out that the Brahms piece is probably the most famous concerto of its kind for cello and violin.
This means that Zukerman and Forsyth have played it frequently, and they have some good memories from places where they have done the work. Some of those locations include Mumbai, Israel, New York, Russia and Italy.
Of the Italian performance, Zukerman recalled that there was a terrific rain storm which swamped the region. The concert, which had been scheduled to start at 9 p.m., was delayed until 1 a.m. “And everybody stayed!” he chuckled.
Another of Forsyth’s memories was of an open-air stadium concert in Korea. At that time, she wore her blond hair in a longer style, and was in a blue dress. “They thought she was Elsa (from the Disney movie Frozen)!” exclaimed Zukerman.
“Girls were passing out,” Forsyth remembered.
“And asking for her signature,” Zukerman added.
After that, Forsyth went home and cut her hair.
Zukerman explained that, although Bruch and Brahms are both German Romantic composers, their musical styles are very different. “Each has their own style of writing for solo and orchestra,” he said. “Bruch is a wonderful composer … (but) Brahms happened to write longer, as he was on the earth a little longer.”
When they begin to learn a new duet, both Zukerman and Forsyth said that it is important to start learning the notes separately. “We always practice by ourselves,” Forsyth noted.
“If you know the notes, you can then share (them) with different partners,” said Zukerman.
This is something the pair has learned through years of experience. Zukerman, who received the National Medal of Arts from President Ronald Regan, also won two Grammy Awards for his recordings, and is an experienced conductor, violist and violinist who currently serves as artist-in-residence with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra of Australia.
Forsyth, who received Canada’s JUNO award, was also the principal cellist with the National Arts Centre orchestra of Ottawa, Canada, and has made recordings with multiple labels, including Naxos and Sony Classics.
On this, her first concert in Fort Wayne, Forsyth will be playing her 1699 Italian cello made by Carlo Giuseppe Testore. Zukerman will play his 1742 Guarneri violin.
On Friday, Jan. 31, Zukerman and Forsyth will be holding a masterclass as part of the Philharmonic Masterclass program. This will take place at Rhinehart Recital Hall at 4 p.m., with students of Purdue Fort Wayne’s school of music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.