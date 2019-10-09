The University of Saint Francis is hosting artist exhibitions this fall by Michael Poorman, Kim Rae Taylor and Schaller Gallery Ceramics.
All events are free and open to the public. The university is at 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne.
The Michael Poorman exhibition is on display now and runs through Nov. 8 in the Lupke Gallery. Lupke Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Poorman is a Fort Wayne artist and photographer who has been a part of the local art scene for more than 50 years. The exhibit includes more than 40 original works on paper in a variety of mixed media, including pastel, ink and acrylic. In addition, there are works of art from his personal collection of local and national artists. He has generously donated these works to the university’s permanent collection.
Kim Rae Taylor’s exhibition will run through Oct. 30 in the Weatherhead Gallery at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, located off Leesburg Road. Taylor’s artwork portrays a variety of themes that draw from nature, language and gender. Taylor will present an artist lecture at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the North Campus auditorium.
A ceramic exhibition curated by Schaller Gallery in St. Joseph, Michigan, will run now through Oct. 30 in the Goldfish Gallery at the Rolland Center.
Weatherhead Gallery and Goldfish Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, contact the School of Creative Arts at 260-399-8064 or email CreativeArts@sf.edu. Event postings can also be found at art.sf.edu.
