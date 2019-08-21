Taste of the Arts Festival, presented by Wells Fargo, celebrates its 11th anniversary of highlighting the rich diversity of arts and culture experiences in Fort Wayne on Aug. 23 from 5-10 p.m. and Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown at Arts Campus Fort Wayne,300 E. Main St.
Admission to the festival is free, and cost applies for food and drink tastings or art for sale. Tickets for food and drink can be purchased for $1 each. Proceeds from donations, sponsorships and food sales help keep admission to the event free and support artistic programming throughout the year.
Friday night begins with a block party, sponsored by Parrish Leasing, on the Arts United Center Plaza. Twelve local vendors will have food and drink available for purchase. This year’s block party includes a beer tasting for those 21 and older, from 5-8 p.m. with brews by Mad Anthony Brewing, Chapman’s Brewing, Summit City Brewerks, Hop River Brewing Co. and samplings of cocktails by Three Rivers Distilling Co.. Beer tastings are $20 pre-sale and $25 day of the event, and they can be purchased online at bit.ly/taste-2019-beer. Tastings include a commemorative glass with purchase.
The Fort Wayne Artists Guild continues the Kekionga Plein Air Event with a Quick Draw in Freimann Square gardens. Visual artists will be live painting views of Fort Wayne beginning at 6pm. WBOI’s Meet the Music Concert begins at 6 p.m., with musical performances by St. John Family Band, Michael Kelsey & Sean Ellsworth-Hoffman, Debutants and Whoa, Man. At 6:30 PM, PBS39 hosts a screening of “Country Music, A Ken Burns Film” inside the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St. At 7:30 p.m., the Arts United Center stage features Maumee, Mary and Joseph Comedy Festival, hosted by Alex Eakin. Opening acts include comedians Chevron Wyatt, Clint Spahr, Jeremy Arroyo, TV, featured comedian Mike Wells and headliner Luke Capasso. This is a PG-13 performance.
Pyroscope Entertainment, sponsored by the Downtown Improvement District, will light up the night with a fire performance at 10 p.m. on Main Street.
Saturday’s events begin at 11 a.m. Tickets will be on sale to purchase food and drink from over 20 food and drink vendors. More than 70 performances of dance, music, and theatre will take place on nine stages across Arts Campus Fort Wayne.
New this year is an additional interactive stage, where attendees can learn performing arts such as belly dance, salsa, hula hoop and more. The Human Library will offer stories from people of varying backgrounds, suitable for all ages. Kid-friendly, hands-on activities are provided by nonprofit organizations at the NIPSCO STEAM Park in Freimann Square. Artlink’s Art Market will feature more than 30 artists selling contemporary art, crafts and handmade goods. Roaming buskers will be presented by the Downtown Improvement District. The Kekionga Plein Air Paint Out and Art Sale presented by the Fort Wayne Artists Guild will feature works of Fort Wayne as created by artists from across the continent.
For detailed schedule information, visit artsunited.org/taste.
Purdue announces auditions for ‘Ghetto’
The Purdue Fort Wayne Department of Theatre has announced auditions for “Ghetto.”
“Ghetto” is a play with music by Joshua Sobel in partnership with Violins of Hope Fort Wayne directed by Bev Redman with musical direction by Holly Knott.
“Ghetto” is based on the true story of a theatre company that functioned in the Jewish Vilnia ghetto in Lithuania, amidst the darkest days of the Holocaust, where cabaret-style performance, music and dance become a metaphor of the indestructibility of the human spirit. Founded as a tactic of survival by the ghetto’s Jewish council, the theatre’s vital and dynamic performances of scenes, song, and dances become a center of solidarity for the oppressed community facing imminent annihilation. The performances in the theatre are a vigorous and moving reminder that there is a heroic life of the spirit, and of art, neither of which can be crushed.
“Ghetto” is being performed as part of Violins of Hope Fort Wayne (VoHFW) as one of the citywide art events being offered during this remembrance of the Holocaust. VoHFW will bring to town a collection of violins, to be played and exhibited, that survived the Holocaust, with each now carrying with it the story of their former owner. Other local venues also will contribute their own performances and concerts between Nov. 9–Dec. 1. For information about the events visit violinsofhopefw.org/about.
Auditions will be at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8, with callbacks later the same afternoon at 4:30 p.m., at the Williams Theatre.
Community actors/singers/musicians are encouraged to audition along with Purdue students. There are two large roles for women and several supporting and ensemble roles and five large roles for men and several supporting and ensemble roles.
Performance dates are Nov. 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m., all at the Williams Theatre.
Rehearsals start Sept. 30. Those involved should plan on four to five nights a week with staggered call times.
All conflicts must be listed on the audition form the day of the auditions.
Copies of the script are available by contacting the Department of Theatre office at 260-481-6551.
Ballet auditions for ‘Nutcracker’
The Fort Wayne Ballet, northern Indiana’s oldest and premier academy and performance
dance organization, has announced open community auditions for the production of the area’s holiday tradition, “The Nutcracker,” to take place Sept. 8 at the Fort Wayne Ballet’s main studio location, 300 E. Main St., in the Auer Center for Arts & Culture.
Beginner/intermediate dancers ages 6 years and older are invited to the audition on
Sept. 8. Dancers ages 6-7 years old will have registration starting at 12:30 p.m. and the audition class from 1-2 p.m. Girls should arrive with hair pulled back in a ponytail and wear a simple leotard, white socks and ballet slippers. Boys should wear a plain, white T-shirt and black pants/leggings/shorts and black ballet slippers.
Dancers ages 8 and older will have registration starting at 1:30 p.m. and the audition class from 2:15-3:45 p.m. Girls should arrive with hair in a bun and a simple leotard, pink tights, & pink ballet shoes. Boys should wear a plain, white T-shirt and black tights with black ballet shoes.
Dancers do not need to be currently enrolled in the Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet to audition, but must be currently studying dance. Auditions are open to the public to all current dance students.
Cast members will have the opportunity to perform in up to 15 performances, including four performances with the live accompaniment of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
For more information regarding Fort Wayne Ballet’s audition for “The Nutcracker,” call 260-484-9646 or visit www.fortwayneballet.org.
Ben Folds and A Piano coming to the Clyde
The Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, proudly welcomes Ben Folds and A Piano live in concert Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.
Ben Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of his generation. He’s created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums and numerous collaborative records. For more than a decade, he’s performed with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras and in 2017 was named the first-ever Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center. He continues to perform with orchestras, as well as solo touring, delivering a high-energy rock show with the intimacy of a solo piano performance.
Ben is also no stranger to TV and film, from scoring soundtracks to spending five seasons as a judge on NBC’s critically-acclaimed a cappella show “The Sing Off.” He continues to appear in cameo and recurring roles on cable and network TV shows.
For more information, visit www.BenFolds.com.
Doors for this all-ages show open at 7 p.m.
Reserved seating tickets are $39.50-$69.50 and can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound.
Champions of Magic coming to Embassy
Champions Of Magic, one of the world’s biggest touring illusion shows, will come to the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are back on tour in 2019, following sell-out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End.
Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” NBC’s “Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon,” “The Today Show” and “Access Hollywood Live.”
The Champions Of Magic team perform incredible illusions with supercars, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features spectacular magic that can’t be seen anywhere else.
Don’t miss your chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet in Fort Wayne, with a show that never fails to amaze.
Tickets are $25-$130 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy.
A Day To Remember coming to Coliseum
A Day To Remember announced The Degenerates Tour for Fall 2019. Special guests I Prevail and Beartooth will make a stop in Fort Wayne on Nov. 14 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.
A Day To Remember were recently featured on Marshmello’s single “Rescue Me,” making their first new music since 2016’s acclaimed “Bad Vibrations.”
Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.
Over the course of the past several years, each of A Day To Remember’s releases have hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock, Indie and/or Alternative Charts, they’ve sold more than a million units, racked up over 400 million Spotify streams and 500 million YouTube views, garnered two gold-selling albums and singles (and one silver album in the UK) and sold out entire continental tours, amassing a global fanbase whose members number in the millions. All of which explains why Rolling Stone called them “An Artist You Need to Know.”
MST3K Live coming to Embassy
The award-winning TV comedy “Mystery Science Theater 3000” (MST3K) is coming to the Embassy Theatre in an all-new live show featuring Joel Hodgson, original host and the creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series for more than three decades, in his final live tour. Produced by Alternaversal LLC, Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour is presented by the Embassy and Honeywell Entertainment. It will play the Embassy on Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., with the never-before-screened film: “No Retreat, No Surrender.”
Following the wildly successful “Watch Out for Snakes! Tour” in 2017 and “30th Anniversary Tour” in 2018, Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one final time as Joel Robinson to host Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour alongside the world’s greatest – and only – movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy. The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters and promises all of the MST3K signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built MST3K’s loyal following over more than 30 years: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches and Hodgson in the red jumpsuit as host Joel Robinson.
“This is our third national tour, and it’s bigger than the first two combined!” Hodgson said. “I really wanted to do something special since it’s my farewell tour with MST3K Live. Also, Tom, Crow and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!”
Premiering in 1988 on KTMA-TV in Minneapolis, MST3K has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time (Time, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly), receiving multiple Emmy nominations, and a Peabody Award along the way. Following a recordsetting Kickstarter campaign, the series was revived in 2017 with all new episodes now streaming on Netflix.
Tickets are $25-$59 and can be purchased at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy, Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000. VIP packages at $50, $150 and $250 also are available.
For the latest tour stops and scheduled films, visit mst3klive.com or follow MST3K on Facebook and Instagram.
